The Best Espresso Machines in Canada of 2022

Enjoy delicious coffee at home or in the office with the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. This appliance uses both K-Cup pods and ground coffee for versatility. Moreover, the K-Duo Special Edition coffee appliance has a 60 oz. single-water reservoir, so you can share it among multiple people with fewer water refills. All the while, brew a cup of joe in sizes 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz. to make serving a beverage effortless. Furthermore, this kitchen appliance features a 12-cup glass carafe with a metallic handle and a heating plate to keep your coffee hot. Plus, the Pause and Pour function adds convenience. In fact, you can pause mid-brew for 20 seconds, and continue to pour fresh, hot coffee right away. Finally, the Programmable Carafe Auto Brew mode lets you brew a drink up to 24 hours in advance.
