“Here is a picture taken this past July. I went to North Carolina to visit my cousin’s and go to the White Water Rafting center. I remember the weather was perfect and the time of day we went was super pretty because we got to see the sunset. It was honestly one of my favorite memories from summer. I was able to relax and be surrounded by the people I love! We got to watch the rafters, listen to music and eat southern food! I love looking at that photo because it reminds me of all the fun I had that summer.”

