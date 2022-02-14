UMS Finishes Season As State Runner-Ups To New Center

Farmington High School senior Breanna Mathes recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and run for the Division II cross country and track and field programs at Truman State University, located in Kirksville, Mo. Mathes is a three-time MAAA conference cross country champion and two-time Class 4 all-state medalist after placing 13th and 20th over her past two seasons. She helped the Knights capture second place as a team at the state meet last November. Also seated are her sister Hannah Mathes, mother Melissa Mathes and father Rob Mathes. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant track and cross country coach Brandon McIntyre, head track and cross country coach Jordan Stone and assistant cross country coach Adam Gross.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO