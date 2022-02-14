ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMS Finishes Season As State Runner-Ups To New Center

By Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upperman Middle Yellow Jackets closed out their season...

Bronco Sports

Broncos Finish Runner-Up in Spring Opener

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Boise State women's golf finished runner-up at the Mountain Classic Match Play at the Classic Club, Feb. 14-15. The Blue and Orange garnered victories in its first two match-play rounds against Montana State (3.5-1.5) and Portland State (5-0) to earn a spot in Tuesday's championship match against Seattle.
PALM DESERT, CA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Raiders take care of business in first round of state tournament

AMERICUS – The defending 2021 GISA Class AAA state champions are one step closer to defending their title. The Southland Lady Raiders (SAR) earned a 33-21 victory over Pinewood Christian Academy in the first round of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Tournament on Tuesday, February 15 at Southland Academy.
AMERICUS, GA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Robotic Burros advance to state; local teams finish season on a high note

One of the Robotic Burros teams will advance to state championships for the VEX Robotics Tipping Point Competition. But all four teams associated with the local Robotics for STEM program are celebrating distinction and high performances in the 30-team league. Here is how each of the teams ended the season:
TECHNOLOGY
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mountain View stuns top seed Peachtree Ridge to reach 8-AAAAAAA finals, to meet Collins Hill

SUWANEE — Mountain View’s girls basketball team upset regular-season champion Peachtree Ridge 46-43 Monday in the semifinals of the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament. The Bears (11-14) won just once in region play during the regular season and had to beat Mill Creek in a play-in game to reach the region semifinals, which secured a state playoff berth. Now they advance to play host Collins Hill at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament finals.
SUWANEE, GA
kentonathletics.com

Brown & Hunt Runner-ups at WBL Wrestling Championships

The Kenton wrestling team competed at the Western Buckeye League championships on Saturday and placed eighth with 37 team points just ahead of Van Wert (27.5) and Ottawa-Glandorf (5). St. Marys dominated the field with seven champions, two runner-ups and three other placers scoring 232 total team points. Wapakoneta won a tight race for second place with 166.5 points by edging out host Celina (148.5) and Defiance (112.5).
WWE
Daily Journal

All-state runner Mathes joins Truman

Farmington High School senior Breanna Mathes recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and run for the Division II cross country and track and field programs at Truman State University, located in Kirksville, Mo. Mathes is a three-time MAAA conference cross country champion and two-time Class 4 all-state medalist after placing 13th and 20th over her past two seasons. She helped the Knights capture second place as a team at the state meet last November. Also seated are her sister Hannah Mathes, mother Melissa Mathes and father Rob Mathes. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant track and cross country coach Brandon McIntyre, head track and cross country coach Jordan Stone and assistant cross country coach Adam Gross.
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Reflector

Area runners compete at indoor track state meet

WINSTON SALEM — A handful of area athletes competed at the NCHSAA Indoor Track State Championships over the weekend. North Pitt and Farmville Central competed in the 1A/2A meet, while South Central and J.H. Rose competed in 3A and D.H. Conley competed at the 4A meet. In 1A/2A, North...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Prescott Wins State Championship over New Center

The Prescott South Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect 26-0 season on Saturday with their 43-29 win over New Center in the State Championship. Take a look at some of our highlights from the game below:
BASKETBALL
Nisqually Valley News

Tornado Cheer Wraps Up Season at State Competition

Yelm cheer plays an important role for the teams they cheer on. From keeping the crowd engaged, to displaying school spirit, the ladies worked hard all year to have an entertaining cheer squad. The 2022 Yelm Tornados cheer team was made up of 19 participants at the start of the...
YELM, WA
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Eagles' girls hockey team end season as Section runner up

The New Ulm Eagles' girls hockey team finished the regular season with a 4-0 win over the Windom Eagles at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, giving New Ulm a perfect 13-0 record in the Big South Conference and 22-3 overall. Against Windom, Julia Helget got 2 assists and Brooke Arneson got 1.
NEW ULM, MN
ledgertranscript.com

ConVal alpine skier finish regular season, head to state meet

The ConVal alpine ski team finished their regular season with a race at Crotched Mountain Friday for senior night and is in line to contend for the state championships this week. The Cougars are led by last year’s double state champion Molly Dishong, who’ll look to repeat Tuesday in the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Statesboro Herald

Statesboro boys and BA girls advance in the postseason

The postseason has begun for our area basketball teams and Tuesday night the Bulloch Academy girls and Statesboro boys both advanced with victories. The Blue Devils battled back from a 14-point second half deficit to knock off Glynn Academy 57-51 in the region semifinals, while the Lady Gators ran past Bethlehem Christian 60-15 in the opening round of the GIDSA state tournament.
STATESBORO, GA
thetidewaternews.com

IWA sports roundup: Several runners advance to states

The Isle of Wight Academy indoor track teams competed in their final meet of the year Tuesday, Feb. 8, with several runners moving on to state competition. The varsity girls placed sixth, with 29 points; the junior varsity boys placed sixth, with 6 points; and the varsity boys placed 12th with 5 points.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
Picayune Item

EMCC women top Meridian on Sophomore Night; Lions fall 74-53 to MCC Eagles

SCOOBA/MERIDIAN — Home teams prevailed during Monday’s MACCC basketball showdowns between rivals East Mississippi and Meridian played on the schools’ respective campuses. The EMCC Lady Lions successfully closed out their regular-season home hoops slate on Sophomore Night with a hard-earned 71-68 victory over MCC’s Lady Eagles at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum, while the visiting Lions were downed, 74-53, by hot-shooting Meridian during men’s action at Graham Gymnasium.
MERIDIAN, MS
utsports.com

Vols Place Third at Puerto Rico Classic; Lewis Finishes Individual Runner-Up

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – Bryce Lewis finished as the individual runner-up and the eighth-ranked Tennessee men's golf team finished in third place in its opening tournament of the spring at the Puerto Rico Classic Tuesday. The Vols shot 15-under for the day on Tuesday—finishing the three-round tournament 47-under...
GOLF
WJCL

Lady Tigers get revenge with 80-72 win over Benedict College

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The No. 20 Savannah State women's basketball team defeated Benedict College 80-72 in a key Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup Monday night inside Tiger Arena. Benedict, the reigning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic (SIAC) Champions, handed the Tigers their only loss this season back in January. With the...
SAVANNAH, GA

