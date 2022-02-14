Two arrested after man seen on video dumping woman's body in northern Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) -- Police in Macomb County's Chesterfield Township police have two people in custody after a woman was found dead over the weekend.

According to police, the body of a 42-year-old woman was discovered in the intersection of Hidden Brook and Burgess Lane , which is in the area of 24 Mile Rd. and I-94, early in the morning on Sunday.

At first, authorities thought the victim may have been hit by a car, but doorbell camera video from the area showed the woman's body was dumped and left on the road, according to police.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said that this appears to be a case of domestic violence.

Police identified the victim as a Chesterfield Twp. resident, although officials have not yet released her name.

The names of the people in custody, also identified as Chesterfield Twp. residents, are also being withheld at this time, with expected charges pending.

Police said in an update Monday that the ongoing investigation is expected to continue for several days.