ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase: Drop, $15 In BTC For New Users & $3 Million Giveaway For Existing Users

By William Charles
doctorofcredit.com
 1 day ago

Coinbase is offering $15 in BTC for new users that verify their identity and also a $3 million give away for existing members. Chances of winning anything in the give away are low unfortunately. If you’re a new user, better to go with the $40 Rakuten deal. ieatdogfood....

www.doctorofcredit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price surges as crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Rakuten#Crypto Reward Earn
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
gstylemag.com

A Smart Guide on Online Casino Deposits for New Users

In online casinos, you can place bets with real cash and win money, if fortune favors you. Players with little experience might want to know how to make the most of their deposits. Which payment option to choose? Is it wiser to use the casino minimum deposit 10 euro offer or make a larger transaction? How to avoid extra fees when depositing money? In this article, you’ll find the answers to the most popular questions.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b. $59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pymnts

Coinbase Offers Crypto Remittances to Mexico, Challenges Western Union

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is getting into international money transfers, joining a mammoth market dominated by big companies like Western Union, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). Coinbase is rolling out a free pilot program for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico. Receivers will be able to convert...
MARKETS
Sporting News

Coinbase spent nearly $14 million on its QR code Super Bowl commercial — and it's paying off

Coinbase made one of the most confusing Super Bowl commercials of 2022 and, perhaps, all time. The cryptocurrency company paid nearly $14 million for a minute-long ad that aired during Super Bowl 56. The ad was, largely, a QR code scrolling across the screen and changing colors every time it hit the side of the TV frame, much like an old computer or DVD screensaver.
FOOTBALL
Motley Fool

Coinbase Crashes After Popular Super Bowl Ad

Free Bitcoin, Super Bowl, and a bouncing QR code overwhelmed the popular crypto exchange. Coinbase's Super Bowl ad generated 20 million hits and temporarily crashed its site. New Coinbase customers were able to get $15 in Bitcoin if they signed up before Feb. 15. Coinbase's 60-second Super Bowl commercial featuring...
FOOTBALL
Benzinga

Ethereum Whale Moves 10,000 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $29,201,871 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy