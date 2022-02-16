UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiates coverage on Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $80.00. The analyst commented, "Immunocore, founded in 2007 and based in the UK, is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs against X disease (ImmTAX) designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer (ImmTAC), infectious (ImmTAV), and autoimmune (ImmTAAI). Immunocore's ImmTAC oncology platform was validated following the positive Phase 3 data that supported FDA approval of KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) on January 25, 2022. We view the potential for KIMMTRAK to expand to metastatic cutaneous melanoma (mCM) as being underappreciated. In addition, we believe Phase 1 data updates expected on ImmTAC compounds IMC-F106C targeting PRAME in mid-2022 and IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 in 2H22 could further de-risk compounds that we estimate could generate peak annual revenues of around $5B; with additional upside potential on ImmTAV and ImmTAAI compounds in the years ahead, we find IMCR a compelling value at current levels; we initiate with a Buy and $80 price target."

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO