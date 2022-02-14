Novavax COVID vaccine gets interim authorization in Singapore

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older in Great Britain. The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in Great Britain.
