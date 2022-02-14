Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Announces Proposed Share Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a neuroscience company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health, and oncology treatments, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock for sale, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Enveric. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and to fund other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO