Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Akili Interactive (“Akili” or the “Company”), a leading digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly traded via a merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (“SCS”) (Nasdaq: DNAA), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022, after which Akili will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market under the new ticker symbol “AKLI.” As a public company with world-class backing and strong financial flexibility, Akili will be positioned to pioneer a new class of digital medicines for millions of people living with cognitive impairment.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO