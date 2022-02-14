ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMART Global (SGH) Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that Penny Herscher, a current member of its board of directors, has been unanimously elected chair of its board of...

Infinera (INFN) Appoints Roop Lakkaraju to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced the appointment to its board of directors of Roop Lakkaraju, Chief Financial Officer of Benchmark Electronics, Inc, effective February 16, 2022. Mr. Lakkaraju will serve as a member of Infinera’s audit committee.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Appoints Kristen Harrington-Smith to Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Kristen Harrington-Smith, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at ImmunoGen, to the company’s board of directors. Concurrent with Ms. Harrington-Smith’s appointment, Jonathan Root, M.D., has resigned from the company’s board of directors.
Leidos (LDOS) Appoints Patrick Shanahan to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that Patrick Shanahan has been elected to the company's Board of Directors, effective February 16, 2022. Shanahan served as the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2019, including as Acting Secretary of Defense from Jan. 1, 2019, to June 23, 2019.
Avantor (AVTR) Announces Planned Retirement of Board Chair

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced that Rajiv Gupta (76) will retire from Avantor's Board at the end of his current term and will not stand for re-election at the annual stockholders meeting to be held on May 12, 2022. The Board will announce the selection of a new Board chair later this month.
ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) Appoints Robert McNally to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH), a global engineered piping services company, today announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment to the Board of Mr. Robert McNally effective February 14, 2022. Robert McNally will replace Perma-Pipe Director, Mr. David Barrie, who has announced he will not stand for re-election to the Perma-Pipe Board during Perma-Pipe’s upcoming June 23, 2022 annual stockholders meeting.
HSMAI Foundation Welcomes Michelle Woodley as Chair, Members of 2022 Board of Directors

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Foundation is proud to announce the members of its 2022 Board of Directors. The board is composed of senior travel and hospitality executives, led by chair, Michelle Woodley, President, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, who begins a two-year term. “The HSMAI Foundation is...
Wayfair (W) Appoints Sean Halligan as Chief Global Supply Chain Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced Sean Halligan has joined the company as chief global supply chain officer. Halligan will drive the strategic supply chain initiatives that enable Wayfair to deliver an exceptional shopping experience to its customers, from product discovery to final delivery including the ongoing expansion of Wayfair’s fulfillment center and delivery network and the development of the company’s global freight network.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Names New CLO & Corporate Secretary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has appointed Albert P. Parker, an accomplished industry executive with over 25 years of pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare experience, as chief legal officer and corporate secretary. He will assume the duties of Suzanne Hanlon who will retire from her position at the end of February 2022.
One World Products Appoints Timothy Woods As Chief Financial Officer

Cannabis and hemp producer One World Products, Inc. (OTC:OWPC) appointed Timothy Woods as the company’s chief financial officer. Woods will focus on continuing the build-out of a best-in-class financial team as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions. “Timothy possesses an impeccable...
Disney Appoints Executive to Oversee Metaverse Strategy

Disney has appointed a media and entertainment executive to oversee the company's metaverse strategy. The announcement was made Tuesday in an internal email sent to staff by Disney CEO Bob Chapek and reported earlier by Reuters. Mike White, who has 25 years of experience in technology leadership at Disney, has...
Ampco-Pittsburgh appoints three independent directors to Board

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announced Friday that it had appointed three independent directors to its Board of Directors. Two of the directors were appointed in connection with an agreement with Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, the company said. Ancora is a shareholder that currently owns about 5.6 percent of Ampco-Pittsburgh’s outstanding shares.
IFF Appoints Barry A. Bruno to Board of Directors

IFF has announced the appointment of Barry A. Bruno to the company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective February 8, 2022. Bruno has been executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. since October 2021. He helped lead Church & Dwight’s growth in China and other international markets and has played a key role overseeing post-merger integration initiatives. Prior to joining Church & Dwight, Bruno held various senior leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson in its consumer, pharmaceutical and diagnostics business units.
ClearOne (CLRO) Appoints Eric L. Robinson as New Board Chair

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced that effective February 8, 2022 Eric L. Robinson was appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Robinson...
ADP (ADP) Appoints David Goeckeler to Board of Directors

ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that David Goeckeler has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2022. This appointment expands the number of independent outside directors on the ADP Board to 11 members. Mr. Goeckeler is...
Marriott (MAR) Board of Directors Announces Board Leadership Transition and New Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After more than 60 years of leadership, Mr. J.W. Marriott, Jr. confirmed to the Board of Directors of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ; MAR) that he plans to retire as Executive Chairman in May and will not stand for re-election to the Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In recognition of Mr. Marriott's leadership and his significant contributions to the Company, the Board formally designated him Chairman Emeritus, effective immediately following the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting. In addition, the Board has elected Mr. David S. Marriott to succeed Mr. J.W. Marriott, Jr. as Chairman of the Board, also effective immediately following the Annual Meeting.
Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
Cummins (CMI) Elects Jennifer Rumsey to its Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced Jennifer Rumsey, its President and Chief Operating Officer, has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. “I am thrilled Jennifer Rumsey...
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Appoints Ed Gray to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Ed Gray as a board member of both the company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7. "Ed has had a successful business career, and is well versed in many aspects of finance, especially the health-care space. We are excited and grateful to have a person of Ed's caliber and reputation join our Board," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Petco Appoints Veteran Retail Leader Amy College as Chief Merchandising Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced Amy College has been named Chief Merchandising Officer, effective Feb. 13, 2022. In this role, College will be responsible for developing and driving Petco's global merchandising strategy across all categories, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. She will also serve on Petco's Executive Committee.
