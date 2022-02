Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has acquired Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company. Bioniz developed its novel structured-domain peptides, including BNZ-1 and BNZ-2, entirely in-house from its proprietary product discovery platform. The Bioniz lead product candidates are multi-specific inhibitors of key disease-driving, clinically validated cytokine targets aimed at addressing unmet needs across a range of immuno-inflammatory indications.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO