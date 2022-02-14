ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jazz Quartet, Vocalist to Perform Free Concert

ksal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quartet of local jazz players – three of whom are KWU faculty – will join with a special guest vocalist to entertain all comers Monday, Feb. 21...

www.ksal.com

portasouthjetty.com

Free concert slated Feb. 14

The Free Beer Band will play at a free concert on Monday, Feb. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. The Winter Sounds concert will be held at the Port Aransas Community Theatre, 2327 State Highway 361. Seating is first-come-firstserved, and the venue fills up quickly for these free concerts, according to organizers. The band plays a mix of hillbilly, country, classic […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
NWI.com

In Tune: Orchestra to present 'Rach and Blue' concert

Over the past 20 years, I have conducted hundreds of concerts with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, but I am not sure there's ever been one quite as diverse as the upcoming "Rach & Blue" concert on March 3 and 4. To explain, many months ago we had to attempt to...
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

NEEDTOBREATHE to perform at Artpark on May 18

Grammy Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE announced an intimate acoustic tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album, “Into The Mystery.” Their tour will perform in the Artpark Mainstage Theater at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, with special guest Patrick Droney. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The show is presented by Live Nation.
MUSIC
Longview Daily News

Vocal/instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip perform in Longview on Feb. 13

The vocal and instrumental quartet Sons of Serendip will perform as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2021-2022 concert season. This is the first concert as the LKCC resumes performances after an extended break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The “America’s Got Talent”...
LONGVIEW, WA
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Performance by The Ulysses String Quartet proceeding as scheduled

The performance by The Ulysses String Quartet, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will be held at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 5th at 7:30 PM as scheduled. Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to present The Ulysses String Quartet, praised for their “textural versatility,” “grave beauty,” and “gentle blanket of colour,” at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m.
JASPER, IN
uga.edu

Thursday Scholarship Series features Jazz Duo Concert

The 2022 Thursday Scholarship Season opens on Thursday, February 17th at 7:30 in Hodgson Hall! Join pianist Greg Satterthwaite and James Weidman for a duo piano concert featuring jazz standards and other popular compositions. They will be performing pieces by Brubeck, Bud Powell, James Williams, Mulgrew Miller and Porter. A...
HALL COUNTY, GA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13

On February 13th at 4 pm, the Newport String Quartet will be performing works both old and new, pairing antiphons by medieval Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen with American composer Lou Harrison’s boisterous Estampie. The program will also feature an impressionistic string quartet by little known Dutch composer Hënriette...
NEWPORT, RI
srqmagazine.com

Risus Quartet to Replace Quartet Amabile at Artist Series Concerts March 6th

Artist Series Concerts is delighted to present the young, award-winning Risus Quartet in performance at Temple Sinai, Sunday March, 6, 2022. Grand and Gold Medal Prize winners at the 2021 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the Risus Quartet is currently the Young Professional String Quartet in residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas in Austin. Their program will include string quartets by Mozart, Beethoven and Debussy. The Risus Quartet was founded in 2020 by four passionate musicians living in South Korea. ‘Risus’ in Latin means ‘laugh', and the main vision of the quartet is to bring joy and laughter to their audiences. Its members - Haeni Lee, Jieun Yoo (violins), Mary Eunkyung Chang (viola), Bobae Lee (cello) - graduated from Seoul National University with a devotion to chamber music. After graduation, they moved to the United States to study, expand their view as artists and further explore the world of string quartets. Their 2021-22 season includes performances at the Seoul Arts Center Summer Music Festival, Jeju International Music Festival, Gum Nanse Music Center, The House Concert, Seocho-gu Chamber Music Festival, Tongui-dong Classic and the Samick Cultural Foundation, with support from the Busan Classical Development Council. After being awarded the Grand and Gold Medal Prizes at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, they embarked on a winner's tour which included concerts at Dame Myra Hess Series, O’Neil Hall at Notre Dame University and Howard Arts Center. Recently, they performed a virtual concert which was broadcasted by The Violin Channel and Music for Food.
MUSIC
uga.edu

Grammy Winning Branford Marsalis Quartet Returns to Hodgson Concert Hall

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most versatile and visible performers on the concert stage. At home as a soloist with a symphony orchestra, composing for Broadway and Hollywood, performing with Sting and members of the Grateful Dead, or leading the Tonight Show band (as he did in the ’90s), Marsalis is the epitome of cool.
MUSIC
Shelby Reporter

THS bands to perform winter concert

ALABASTER — Live music is one thing that has suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the public’s ability to enjoy in-person musical performances. Fortunately, Thompson High School’s bands will get to perform for an audience on Thursday, Feb. 17 as they present a winter concert featuring the THS Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble.
ALABASTER, AL
nmu.edu

Jazz Ensembles Concert Feb. 16

Northern Michigan University will host a jazz ensembles concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Reynolds Recital Hall. Admission is free and masks are required for all individuals inside NMU facilities. This concert is the first of the winter semester concert series and will feature classic works by composers...
MARQUETTE, MI
Santafe New Mexican.com

Heiress to the jazz vocalist throne

Composer, singer, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant finds inspiration in vaudeville, blues, jazz, and baroque music, as well as in theater and folk traditions from around the world. Born and raised in Miami, she began classical piano studies at age 5 and started classical voice lessons in her...
SANTA FE, NM
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
waylandstudentpress.com

Honors Jazz Ensemble performs at Winter Week

On Feb. 1, the WHS Honors Jazz Ensemble performed four songs during Winter Week. This was only the second performance that the ensemble has been able to have in front of a live audience since COVID-19. For more Winter Week 2022 content, please click here.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of the debut live performance of their 1997 rarity, "Fixxxer", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA. The band delivered the closing track from "Reload" during a December 17 show at the Chase Center in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
phillyfunguide.com

Free Jazz for Busy Adults Intro Class

Join us in this free introductory session - meet the teacher and try the class before registering for the full term!. Instrumentalists, vocalists, and jazz enthusiasts aged 16+, of all performance levels are welcome in this class. Learn the fundamentals of jazz theory and improvisation in a comfortable, low-pressure group environment. We focus on listening and analysis to explore jazz theory, and demonstration with class participation to apply these concepts.
EDUCATION
whatzup.com

Grammy-winning jazz vocalist visits city

Tags: #GregoryPorter, #TheClydeTheatre, #FortWayne, #GrammyWinner, #JazzVocalist. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will take the stage at the Clyde Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Attendees might hear a few tracks from the 50-year-old’s latest double-album, Still Rising. “Putting together this record, making the new songs, and selecting...
MUSIC
San Pete Messenger

Jazz musician will speak at convocation, then perform

New York City-based jazz musician, Kassa Overall, is coming to Snow College as part of the 2022 Snow College Jazz Festival and will also perform as part of Snow College’s Convocation series. Overall has released four albums that have been praised by many different critics, and he has been...
MUSIC
ABC 4

Serenade your Valentine with a live quartet performance

Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? Send your sweetheart a live quartet performance. It’s a great way to send the ones you love a message of love and embarrass them in front of their coworkers or students!. This Barbershop quartet joined us in the studio and gave...
MUSIC
Columbia Missourian

Jazz quintet brings top musicians to 'We Always Swing' concert series

From the floor to the balcony, Murry’s was rocked Sunday night by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, playing original pieces and contemporary jazz compositions to a packed house. The quintet is comprised of five artists from across the United States. "Generation Y is basically a fancy way of...
MUSIC

