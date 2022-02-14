Jazz Quartet, Vocalist to Perform Free Concert

Artist Series Concerts is delighted to present the young, award-winning Risus Quartet in performance at Temple Sinai, Sunday March, 6, 2022. Grand and Gold Medal Prize winners at the 2021 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the Risus Quartet is currently the Young Professional String Quartet in residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas in Austin. Their program will include string quartets by Mozart, Beethoven and Debussy. The Risus Quartet was founded in 2020 by four passionate musicians living in South Korea. ‘Risus’ in Latin means ‘laugh', and the main vision of the quartet is to bring joy and laughter to their audiences. Its members - Haeni Lee, Jieun Yoo (violins), Mary Eunkyung Chang (viola), Bobae Lee (cello) - graduated from Seoul National University with a devotion to chamber music. After graduation, they moved to the United States to study, expand their view as artists and further explore the world of string quartets. Their 2021-22 season includes performances at the Seoul Arts Center Summer Music Festival, Jeju International Music Festival, Gum Nanse Music Center, The House Concert, Seocho-gu Chamber Music Festival, Tongui-dong Classic and the Samick Cultural Foundation, with support from the Busan Classical Development Council. After being awarded the Grand and Gold Medal Prizes at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, they embarked on a winner's tour which included concerts at Dame Myra Hess Series, O’Neil Hall at Notre Dame University and Howard Arts Center. Recently, they performed a virtual concert which was broadcasted by The Violin Channel and Music for Food.

