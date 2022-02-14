ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: 19-year-old charged with murder in killing of Ribault High School senior Santeria Williams

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of a local 18-year-old high school student last month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Jeffery Antione Edwards has been arrested for the death of Santeria Williams.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Williams’ body was discovered near the water’s edge on Vermillion Street.

ORIGINAL STORY >>> Family confirms missing teen was found dead next to Trout River in Jacksonville

Family members told Action News Jax that Williams was a senior at Ribault High School. According to her family, Williams took a phone call around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, and went outside with only her phone, no other belongings, and never returned.

According to court records, Edwards is charged with second degree murder, armed robbery and attempted murder. Action News Jax has reached out to JSO for more information.

