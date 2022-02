As Virginia Tech persevered through the past two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone in our community has looked forward to an eventual return to normalcy. As confidence grows that the omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly passed, it appears that we will soon have the opportunity to eliminate the complications of required masks and distancing from our daily routines. Although the emergence of future variants of concern cannot be ruled out, this is welcome news.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO