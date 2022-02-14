ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in “ Bel-Air,” the dramatic take of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Tatyana Ali Stuns At Star-Studded ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere

Last night’s star-studded ‘Bel-Air‘ premiere brought out beloved OGs, legends, and faves like Tatyana Ali who looked amazing at the buzzy event featuring a drive-in experience, authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Big Dave’s, local Philly-favorite “Happy Ice,” a corner store filled with snacks and quarter waters, double-dutch performances, and a chance to “sit on the throne” as seen in the pilot episode.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back on our screens in a whole new way with the new Sky show Bel Air, a dramatic retelling of the original hit sitcom. While we're seriously excited to tune in, we can't help but wonder what happened to the original stars of show.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Is Fresh Prince reboot Bel Air worth watching?

Fewer words strung together strike as much joy as: "In West Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground is where I spent most of my days…" (You will now be mentally singing this for the next hour.) The comedic talents of Will Smith, playing the young Philly street kid...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Bel-Air Premiere In Santa Monica

Last night, Wednesday, February 9th, Peacock, Executive Producer Will Smith, Westbrook Studios, and Universal Television hosted a star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly-anticipated series premiere of Bel-Air at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The premiere of the streamer’s new drama series, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, was kicked off in style with a star-studded event with many surprises along the way. The much-anticipated drama series drops on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, only on Peacock.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Stamford Advocate

‘Bel-Air’: The Fresh Prince Gets Flipped, Turned Upside-Down

From time to time, a video will go so viral that it helps its creator get a job in the TV or movie business, like when Sarah Cooper’s Trump impressions on social media landed her a Netflix comedy special. It’s far rarer, though, for the viral video to simply be adapted into a real product for a legacy media company. This is famously how Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s video Christmas card for a Hollywood executive became South Park, and now it’s how Morgan Cooper’s fake trailer for a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has become an actual series, debuting this weekend on Peacock.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jabari Banks Steps Into Will Smith’s Shoes in ‘Bel-Air’

Click here to read the full article. Jabari Banks, who stars as Will Smith in “Bel Air,” graduated from drama school in spring 2020. It was, to put it mildly, a precarious time for a recent grad in the performing arts, and the University of the Arts alum spent his first year post-college “couch surfing and auditioning.” His patience paid off. The actor booked his first role this past summer, as the lead in the much-anticipated “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot. “If you want something, if you ask for it, God or the universe is gonna send it your way,” Banks...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Will Smith
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
thecinemaholic.com

Is Bel-Air Based on a True Story?

Developed by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, ‘Bel-Air’ is a drama series that revolves around Will Smith (Jabari Banks), a West Philly born and raised young man who is forced to move to the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles after he is arrested with a gun and threatened by a notorious drug dealer. In Bel Air, his maternal aunt and her family reside. Will initially gets a massive cultural shock with how life is fundamentally different in Bel Air. He struggles to fit in there while trying to hold on to his inherent identity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4

50 Black actors who made entertainment history

Whether it’s a Hollywood film, prime-time television, Broadway, or another form of talent, Black people in the entertainment industry have worked to break barriers. According to the 2018 Hollywood Diversity Report, Black people made up 12.5% of Hollywood roles—a percentage close to a proportionate representation in the U.S. Yet, many Black characters reinforce stereotypes and reflect ideas of white writers instead of lived experiences, with an overrepresentation of domestic work and mimicked Black culture. Historically, some Black roles were played by white actors in blackface.
NFL
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Jordan L. Jones talks reimaging 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

'Bel-Air' is the highly anticipated dramatic retelling of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that reimagines the show for a brand new audience. Actor Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz in the new series, and he joins Good Day to talk about what viewers may expect from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
wbch.com

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fresh Prince#Bel Air#Zoom#Peacock
Marietta Daily Journal

'The Fresh Prince' fans, rejoice: 'Bel-Air' brilliantly reimagines a comedy classic

Flipping pop culture on its head is a not-unpopular pastime: "Mary Poppins" envisioned as a horror film, "The Shining" with a laugh track, "Seinfeld" with the laugh track stripped out — there is a well of this stuff running deep into the internet. In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a Kansas City, Missouri-based filmmaker, went further, producing an original, contemporary, accomplished dramatic twist (in trailer form) on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a sitcom that premiered around the time he was born. It was not a joke but a thought experiment — and ultimately, if "ultimately" can be used to describe something that happened 12 hours after the piece appeared on YouTube, a calling card. Will Smith's production company got in touch, and now we have "Bel-Air," the impressive realization of that speculative trailer, premiering Sunday on Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy