New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'

Flipping pop culture on its head is a not-unpopular pastime: "Mary Poppins" envisioned as a horror film, "The Shining" with a laugh track, "Seinfeld" with the laugh track stripped out — there is a well of this stuff running deep into the internet. In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a Kansas City, Missouri-based filmmaker, went further, producing an original, contemporary, accomplished dramatic twist (in trailer form) on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a sitcom that premiered around the time he was born. It was not a joke but a thought experiment — and ultimately, if "ultimately" can be used to describe something that happened 12 hours after the piece appeared on YouTube, a calling card. Will Smith's production company got in touch, and now we have "Bel-Air," the impressive realization of that speculative trailer, premiering Sunday on Peacock.

