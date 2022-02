WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 — Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the members of the newly established Equity Commission and its Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Commission will hold its first public meeting on February 28, 2022. As authorized and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the launch of the independent Commission delivers on President Biden’s commitment to create an independent Equity Commission and provide it with the necessary resources to support its mission to address historical discrimination at USDA. The launch of the Commission follows the one-year anniversary of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO