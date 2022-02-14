ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Celebrate Being Single on Valentine’s Day

By Reviewed by Davia Sills
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people who observe Valentine’s Day, it marks a celebration of romantic love. It’s all about flowers, hearts, cards, cupids, chocolate, diamonds, and professions of love for a mate. Unfortunately, if you’re single, you may feel like you have nothing to celebrate. You may long for...

New York Post

Police: Put your loser ex behind bars for Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue — as are the police lights coming for you!. A police department in Georgia has endorsed an empowering alternative to the romanticized traditions of Valentine’s Day. As millions of couples exchange flowers, chocolate and others gifts, the Rockmart Police Department, located about...
ROCKMART, GA
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
DFW Community News

Valentines Day Coloring Pages For Adults

These Valentines Day coloring pages for adults will make a nice gift for your better half! You’ll find lots of hearts and I love you’s that you can give as Valentine’s Day cards. Adult coloring pages for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is for everyone, children and...
LIFESTYLE
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
wbiw.com

The mysterious St. Valentine

On Valentine’s Day candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones, all in the name of St. Valentine. But who is this mysterious saint and where did these traditions come from?. The Legend of St. Valentine. The Catholic Church recognizes at least three different saints named Valentine or...
FESTIVAL
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
urbanmatter.com

Museum of Ice Cream Celebrates Love With Two-for-One Tickets Over Valentine’s Day Weekend

Celebrate love in all forms with two-for-one tickets at Museum of Ice Cream. The four-day celebration features a benefit for National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Whether you call it Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day: Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) Austin is getting in on the celebration! Beginning Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, 2022, MOIC ATX will offer two tickets for the price of one. Visitors are invited to explore MOIC’s 12 multi-sensory installations, including a 1960s retro diner, the very first Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MOMI), and the world-famous Sprinkle Pool. For the holiday weekend, MOIC ATX will serve up swoon-worthy treats featuring candy hearts, holiday sprinkles and pink scoops — plus Valentine’s Day trivia with Hershey’s Kisses and engaging crafts throughout the immersive experience. Visitors are encouraged to bring in old but functioning cell phones to be donated to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in exchange for a free scoop in the café.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

I Interrupted Valentine's Day Couples to Ask How Their Date Was Going

It’s Valentine's Day which means one thing: loads of couples are out there, being couples and thinking about the fact that they are couples. Meanwhile, single people are living their lives as usual, safe in the knowledge that they don't have to spend a shit tonne of money on a “special dinner” or “some wine” – unless they want to on themselves.
RELATIONSHIPS
esubulletin.com

Take the Valentine’s Day pressure away

My dad’s love language toward others is without a doubt acts of service and giving gifts, so as you can imagine Valentine’s Day is right up his alley. We would always come out of our rooms on the morning of Valentine’s and see the table covered in chocolates, cards, flowers and anything else you can think of.
CELEBRATIONS
psychologytoday.com

Re-Ignite Your Relationship This Valentine’s Day

Many couples have faced huge pressures on their relationships during the pandemic. Habituation, stress, and erosion of self-identity during lockdown can all make relationships suffer. There are things you can do to re-ignite intimacy and passion. My wife’s flying abroad this week, and she won’t be back for Valentine’s Day....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Asks: Is It Time To Get Serious?

Love is unpredictable — which is why it's the most popular topic to bring up during psychic readings, intuitive sessions, and other forms of spiritual fortune-telling. And with Valentine's Day coming up, we all have the same question on our minds, whether we're in love, single, or in a situationship: What's in store for our love lives? While we can't tell you your fate, we can take a peak into what might be around the corner for your V-Day with a tarot reading.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Valentine’s Day 2022: Who was the Roman saint and why is he associated with love?

Valentine’s Day, which lurches around with nauseating regularity every 14 February, sees couples honour the tradition of courtly love by crowding into Prezzo restaurants, vouchers clutched in anxious fists, to stare blankly at their plates and sink prosecco in a desperate bid to drown out that gnawing sense of existential dread.But who was the man who started all this horror? Surely St Valentine would turn in his grave at the crass commercialisation of his feast day, of which the M&S Love Sausage is surely the ultimate, horrifying embodiment.The real Valentinus was a Roman priest (or perhaps the bishop of Terni...
CELEBRATIONS
NBC News

On Valentine's Day, ditch dating apps for old-fashioned personals

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has been tough on couples. Even rock-solid pairings have been feeling the strain. But the pandemic has arguably been more difficult for single people without a partner to ride out the end of the world, especially those whose relationships have broken down somewhere between vaccine doses, leaving us not just lonely but heartbroken and without many of the usual outlets for recovery.
INTERNET

