ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tips to surviving the Russian invasion of America

By Charles Gerian
Journal Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I went through the best movies to watch on the eve of World War III, which included classics like RED DAWN and ON THE BEACH, so this week, let’s get into the specifics of how to survive a Russian invasion of the United States. Russian troops...

www.blackwelljournaltribune.net

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Red Dawn#American#Nato#North Korean#Call Of Duty#Japanese#Wolverines#Maroons
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US troops arrive in Poland as officials suggest Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine ‘could happen at any time’

Hundreds of US airborne infantry troops have landed in Poland following Joe Biden’s order to bolster the region with US military over mounting concerns of an imminent Russian assault in neighbouring Ukraine.US service members from the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina were deployed following the Biden administration order to strategically deploy 3,000 US troops to Germany, Poland and Romania to support Nato’s eastern flank.Their arrival on 6 February follows grim security assessments briefed to members of Congress and European partners within the last week that suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin has amassed 70 per cent...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy