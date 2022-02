Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. In January, Rage Against the Machine postponed the first part of their tour with Run the Jewels, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. The shows, which include stops in Oakland, Portland, El Paso, Vancouver, Calgary, Minneapolis, St Louis, Detroit and more, will now happen in early 2023. Before that, RATM have summer US dates, including five nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden in August. Head here for all dates.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO