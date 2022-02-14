ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Player ratings to the theme of badly drawn Spurs caricatures

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that wasn’t fun. At all. Tottenham Hotspur dropped their third Premier League match in a row and their second at home this past Sunday, conceding two first half goals to Wolves and falling 2-0. It was notable in that unlike Wednesday’s loss it feels as though there were very few...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Some Tottenham players disagree with Conte’s treatment of underutilised Spurs star

Senior Tottenham Hotspur players think Antonio Conte should use Joe Rodon more often. According to Football.London, Some of the senior Tottenham Hotspur players are at odds with Antonio Conte regarding the treatment of Joe Rodon. The latter has found it difficult to prove his worth to the manager despite the options in the centre-back position taking a hit due to injuries at times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Winks
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday. Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Caricature#Spurs#Twitter#Coys#Cheappanini
BBC

Inter Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro. Henderson suffered a knock to the knee in the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday but manager Klopp confirmed the midfielder is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Tactical Analysis: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho keep swapping sides. Why?

Those of you that followed The Busby Babe over the summer would not be surprised, and might have even been expecting, to see Marcus Rashford play on the right wing while “right wing signing” Jadon Sancho took up a position on the left at times this season. We initially discussed this when taking a deep look into Marcus Rashford and finding that from the left he has one trick to help him score goals, but ultimately was more productive when playing on the right.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Who Should Replace Veljko Paunovic?

Veljko Paunovic has to go. We’ve known this since the Kidderminster Harriers defeat, and yet the club has ummed and ahhed for a month, wasting crucial time in our battle against the drop. Arguments to the contrary have entirely dried up in the month since that FA Cup defeat and indeed the now unclear reports that Pauno was due to be fired on Valentine’s Day sent the #readingfc hashtag on Twitter into a frenzy of celebration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Talking Points from Everton’s 3-0 Victory Over Leeds United

Following the euphoria of Everton’s thumping 4-1 FA cup triumph over Brentford at Goodison Park, came the let-down of a sluggish and passive loss to Newcastle United on the road just three days later. Of course, there were mitigating circumstances for that poor performance last Tuesday. Frank Lampard had stuck with the same team, except for changes required by injury or illness, which is understandable, but possibly asking too much physically and having to use two substitutions in the first half due to players picking up knocks was disruptive, limiting the boss’ capacity to make tactical shifts. No doubt many fans could have been thinking “oh, here we go again” as the same old problems of sloppy play, nervy defending and a lack of mental toughness reared their ugly heads once more. Was this a signal that the new man’s honeymoon period was over already?
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings as United Scrapped a 2-0 Victory over 10-man Brighton

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Manchester United faced Brighton at Old Trafford for the rescheduled Matchday 18 fixture of the Premier League. The first half saw Brighton dictating the play and keep more possession. They created more chances and if not for de Gea’s save, they would have opened the goal tally. United had a couple of chances which went wasted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

PICTURES: Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea are back from our Club World Cup adventures in the warmth and sunshine of Abu Dhabi, and if we needed any reminder that we’re also back to the cold harsh grind of the English football season, we’ve been greeted with a lovely downpour as training resumed at Cobham today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Inter vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Liverpool manage a 2-0 away win

Inter vs Liverpool: Inter hosted Liverpool at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 1st Leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Liverpool looked more threatening in the first half but Inter’s back three were brilliant in defence and denied any shot on target. Inter’s wing backs looked potent making good runs, but it remained 0-0 at half time.
UEFA
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-1 Levante: Player Ratings

A much-improved performance from the keeper as he tries to banish the ghosts of his poor form this season. Made an excellent save with his foot from Jorge De Frutos and looked commanding under the high ball. Helpless for Gonzalo Melero’s finish as he slammed home to give Levante the lead on 54 minutes — 6.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy