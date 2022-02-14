ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Reminder: Save 30% on Topaz Gigapixel. 25% off on Albert Dross class

sonyalpharumors.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTopaz launched the new update on Gigapixel AI. It is also on sale until February 18 (Save a total of $33...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
#Gigapixel Ai
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Best Buy uses membership fee as indirect graphics card price hike method

Due to the global chip shortage, reasonably priced graphics cards have become one of the rarest commodities in tech. Sites such as eBay are filled with people trying to sell their GPUs for inflated prices. Best Buy seems to be getting in on the action as well with its recent...
COMPUTERS
sonyalpharumors.com

Today only: $330 off on the Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 FE lens sold by Adorama

$330 off on the Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 FE lens sold by Adorama (Click here). And you also save big on the ONA Bags sold at BHphoto (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
SHOPPING
sonyalpharumors.com

Up to $300 off on all Rokinon E-mount lenses

Up to $300 off on all Rokinon E-mount lenses sold by BHphoto, Adorama and Amazon. Topaz launched the new update on Gigapixel AI. It is also on sale until February 18 (Save a total of $33 using our checkout code “rumor“). Reminder: You can use our checkout code...
ELECTRONICS
TMZ.com

Save $60 Off This Upgraded Stylus For iPad And Tablets

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. It's about time to upgrade your stylus ... and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for it. Equipped with a 1.2mm fine tip, this Digi Pen for the iPad and other tablets has great durability and pixel precision as well as high sensitivity. You won't have to worry about any lags, skips, or scratches. There's also Palm Rejection technology and a magnetic design so you can use it without wearing any gloves. Writing on the screen is akin to writing on paper!
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Opensea is a sea of scam?

I am having serious trouble about the NFT photography market. 99% of the time I believe this is a super hyped scam. But sometimes I think I am missing the point and this might be indeed the future for the photography market. Still, fact is that there is a lot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sonyalpharumors.com

Tamron says it will announce five new lenses in 2022

Tamron published the full 2021 financial results. And it confirms that it will stick on their policy “of launching about 5 new products every year”. UNlike other company financial reports Tamron really shares deep insights into the market. Here are some key info:. Despite an uptick in economic...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.
ELECTRONICS

