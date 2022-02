SEOUL, South Korea — India launched three satellites Feb. 14 on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in a rideshare mission marking the nation’s first launch of the year. The PSLV-C52 rocket lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Center 6:59 p.m. EST, said India’s space agency ISRO in a statement. The launch was live-streamed on YouTube, which showed the rocket blasting off with bright flame jetting from its first-stage booster and soaring into the dark sky. The agency said the three satellites had been deployed successfully into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 kilometers after a flight of about 17 minutes and 34 seconds.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO