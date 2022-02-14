ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychology professor elected to Denmark’s Royal Academy

Cornell University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorten H. Christiansen, the William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been elected a foreign member of the Royal Danish Academy of Sciences and Letters. Founded in 1742 with the purpose of strengthening the position of science in Denmark as well...

news.cornell.edu

