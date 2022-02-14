Psychology professor elected to Denmark’s Royal Academy

Where did you get your degree and why did you choose it?. I got my undergraduate degree in psychology from Simpson College and my master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling at the University of Northern Iowa. I chose to major in psychology basically because I loved learning about it. Initially I was on a path to continue on to pursuing a Ph.D in psychology, but discovered that while I appreciate scientific research, I didn’t enjoy doing it, so I chose not to continue after my bachelor’s degree. I struggled a bit professionally after graduation, working in an unrelated field (banking) for a while. At the time, I lived within commuting distance to Cedar Falls, so started exploring graduate programs offered there. Once I learned more about their Mental Health Counseling program (and more generally about the field of Mental Health Counseling), I recognized that’s what I wanted to do. Thankfully, I was admitted to the program and the rest, as they say, is history.

