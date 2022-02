Both dividend and growth stocks are useful investments, albeit for different reasons. Hence, before deciding to invest in either of them, it’s important to understand the purpose of each type of stock, as well as the benefits and potential downsides. The most basic view of dividend vs. growth stocks is that growth stocks are best for those who are early in their careers. This is what’s known as the wealth accumulation phase. Dividend stocks, then, are better for those who are later in their careers and need income now. Dividend investors can’t always wait years for their stocks to grow in order to provide a return.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO