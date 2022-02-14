ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high...

The Blade

Breaking down the Ohio high school girls basketball tournament

The 2022 Ohio girls state basketball tournament tips off in the area Wednesday with sectional play at various locations in all four divisions. This season, because of weather and some pandemic-related postponements, there will actually be a bit of overlap as a handful of teams complete their regular-season schedules as late as Wednesday before competing in their first tournament contests.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Notre Dame boys take shootout at Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball scored 25 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third on the way to a 77-73 win Monday night at Philip Barbour. The Fighting Irish improved to 10-8 behind 27 points from Jaidyn West, 19 from Dominic Zummo and 17 from Trey Petitto. The Colts (3-15) had 27 from TD Bodkins and 24 from Kaden Humphreys, but that wasn’t enough for them to come out on top in such a high-scoring affair.
PHILIPPI, WV
miamivalleytoday.com

Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Piqua girls basketball team lost to Bellbrook 73-29 in Troy D-I sectional action at the Trojan Activity Center. Piqua stayed close for one quarter, trailing 15-11 before Bellbrook pulled away. Piqua closes the season with a 3-20 record. Taylor Scohy led Bellbrook with 20 points. Olivia...
State
Virginia State
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Neenah (10)21-11001. 2. Menomonee Falls19-2893. 3....
EDUCATION
The Blade

AP girls basketball rankings: Central Catholic, Liberty-Benton ranked in final poll

All four divisional No. 1 teams retained their rankings from last week in the final Associated Press Ohio girls high school basketball poll released on Tuesday. The poll champions for the 2021-22 regular season are Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-0) in Division I, Shelby (22-0) in Division II, Wheelersburg (20-0) in Division III, and Fort Loramie (21-1) in Division IV.
TOLEDO, OH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 15, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Illinois Girls Basketball How They Fared

1. Stevenson (30-2) beat Waukegan 2-0, lost to Nazareth 45-33, beat Zion Benton 66-24. 2. Kenwood (20-6) lost to Whitney Young 57-55, beat Curie 2-0. 3. Edwardsville (25-4) beat Belleville West 65-34. 4. Benet (25-3) beat Montini 57-48. 5. Naperville North (27-3) lost to Fenwick 61-56. 6. Barrington (25-5) beat...
HIGH SCHOOL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Taylor women riding second-half surge to postseason

UPLAND — Senior Day for the Taylor women’s basketball team couldn’t have started much worse, but the game against Grace on Saturday kind of served as a microcosm for the Trojans’ season. The Trojans fell into a 13-0 hole before the first four minutes had expired....
UPLAND, IN
Morning Journal

High school girls basketball Top of the Crop for Feb. 15

3: (3) Midview 17-5 4: (6) Rocky River 17-5 Crop comments: In the Final Top of the Crop for the 2021-22 girls basketball season Olmsted Falls becomes the Morning Journals crop champions as they remained at the top since the second week of the season. The Bulldogs finished their season defeating Amherst 63-40 to improve to 19-2 on the season with another conference crown. In second, come Elyria Catholic, who started the season as sixth in the first crop. The Panthers went on to defeat Westlake 55-35 at home in the Great Lakes Conference championship game to win the conference outright. The Demons will take on Midview at their place in the Elyria Catholic District tournament for Division I state tournament. The Middies started the season on the outside looking in with an entirely new starting lineup with a first year head coach. They have since took Lorain County by storm, since defeating Avon in the DiFranco Classic. Midview closed out their regular season edging out North Ridgeville 46-45 at home to enter the playoffs as a third seed. The Middies are one of the few team to start the playoffs, defeating 71-7 to advance to the sectional final. North Ridgeville is another team to have started their playoff run. They also will advance to the sectional final of the other side of the Elyria Catholic bracket with their66-19 win against Maple Heights. The Rangers will face Amherst Steele in a Southwestern Conference showdown to see who will appear in the district semifinal. In other news in the GLC, Rocky River won third place in the GLC after defeating Lakewood 42-33 on the road. The four GLC West teams inside the crop have not lost to any GLC Eastern Division team this season, combining for a perfect 10-0 record with Bay winning their matchup against Valley Forge 59-31 on Feb. 9. In the Lorain County League, Keystone becomes LC8 champs for the first time after defeating Firelands 51-41 on the road to share the title with the Falcons. Even though Columbia is not at the top with Firelands and Keystone, they are the top LC8 team of the crop after defeating both teams and defeating Oberlin 50-5. However, they end the regular season with a loss to Loudonville (18-4) 66-37. Vermilion started their season at the No. 10 spot before and ended up just outside the top 10 with a close 52-48 loss to Perkins. The Sailors will enter the Division II playoffs on a high note with a 55-26 win against Wellington (9-10).
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

COLLEGE BASEBALL '22: Longhorns are No. 1 as season begins

When he was coach at Texas, Augie Garrido often would say the minimum expectation for the Longhorns was to reach the College World Series every year. And he was only half-joking. Those expectations extend well beyond the program's passionate fan base this year. With almost all the pieces back from...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

C-USA releases football schedule as 3 schools eye early exit

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA released a football schedule for the 2022 season Tuesday that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early. Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Duke's Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke's 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn't return.
WAKE FOREST, NC
fightingfalcons.com

Men's Tennis Announces Virtual Elimination Drawing set for March 11th

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Head Men's and Women's Tennis Coach Terry Deremer has announced an elimination drawing for the Fairmont State men's tennis program. The virtual drawing will be held at 7 p.m. on March 11th, 2022 inside the Feaster Center with a live stream link at mountaineast.tv/fairmont/. Individuals interested in...
FAIRMONT, WV
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Lundy leads Penn State past No. 19 Michigan State 62-58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Micah Shrewsberry was a bit starstruck before Penn State’s game against Michigan State. As the first-year Penn State coach watched the pregame shootaround, he couldn’t take his eyes off counterpart Tom Izzo at the other end of the court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Domask scores 25 to lead S. Illinois over Bradley 65-57

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had a season-high 25 points as Southern Illinois beat Bradley 65-57 on Tuesday night. Ben Coupet Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 11 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Allen, Jones score 20 as No. 20 Texas tops Oklahoma in OT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help No. 20 Texas defeat Oklahoma 80-78 in overtime on Tuesday night. Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns (19-7. 8-5 Big 12).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men's and women's programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November. The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be...
PORTLAND, OR
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

After Coach K's exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Seemingly little went to plan for ninth-ranked Duke after halftime Tuesday, from being without its retiring Hall of Fame coach to blowing a huge lead in its famously rowdy arena. The Blue Devils responded with composure to win anyway, led by their 34-year-old coach-in-waiting on...
WAKE FOREST, NC

