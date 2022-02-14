BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

3: (3) Midview 17-5 4: (6) Rocky River 17-5 Crop comments: In the Final Top of the Crop for the 2021-22 girls basketball season Olmsted Falls becomes the Morning Journals crop champions as they remained at the top since the second week of the season. The Bulldogs finished their season defeating Amherst 63-40 to improve to 19-2 on the season with another conference crown. In second, come Elyria Catholic, who started the season as sixth in the first crop. The Panthers went on to defeat Westlake 55-35 at home in the Great Lakes Conference championship game to win the conference outright. The Demons will take on Midview at their place in the Elyria Catholic District tournament for Division I state tournament. The Middies started the season on the outside looking in with an entirely new starting lineup with a first year head coach. They have since took Lorain County by storm, since defeating Avon in the DiFranco Classic. Midview closed out their regular season edging out North Ridgeville 46-45 at home to enter the playoffs as a third seed. The Middies are one of the few team to start the playoffs, defeating 71-7 to advance to the sectional final. North Ridgeville is another team to have started their playoff run. They also will advance to the sectional final of the other side of the Elyria Catholic bracket with their66-19 win against Maple Heights. The Rangers will face Amherst Steele in a Southwestern Conference showdown to see who will appear in the district semifinal. In other news in the GLC, Rocky River won third place in the GLC after defeating Lakewood 42-33 on the road. The four GLC West teams inside the crop have not lost to any GLC Eastern Division team this season, combining for a perfect 10-0 record with Bay winning their matchup against Valley Forge 59-31 on Feb. 9. In the Lorain County League, Keystone becomes LC8 champs for the first time after defeating Firelands 51-41 on the road to share the title with the Falcons. Even though Columbia is not at the top with Firelands and Keystone, they are the top LC8 team of the crop after defeating both teams and defeating Oberlin 50-5. However, they end the regular season with a loss to Loudonville (18-4) 66-37. Vermilion started their season at the No. 10 spot before and ended up just outside the top 10 with a close 52-48 loss to Perkins. The Sailors will enter the Division II playoffs on a high note with a 55-26 win against Wellington (9-10).

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO