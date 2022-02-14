ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster City, IA

Raymond Montgomery

By Pat Powers
kqradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Montgomery, 92, of Webster City died Friday, February 11, 2022 at Van...

www.kqradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Webster City, IA
Webster City, IA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Cremation
CBS News

Mudslides and torrential rains kill 78 in Brazil: "Horror scene"

The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Governor Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy