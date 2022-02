A wave of polls taken as the omicron variant crested across much of the United States shows new signs that the public’s resolve to combat the coronavirus pandemic is waning. The surveys depict an increasingly frustrated and pessimistic nation that is as worried by the specter of an endless pandemic as it is fearful of the disease. While a majority of voters remain concerned about the coronavirus, the balance of recent polling suggests that the desire to return to normalcy has approached or even overtaken alarm about the virus itself.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO