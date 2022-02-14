ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

No Improvement in CRC Outcomes With Vitamin E Supplementation

By Dawn Elliott Knapp, PA-C, for Medscape
Medscape News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLFOXIRI (5-fluorouracil, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan) is used as an effective first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) but carries significant toxicity risks. The researchers postulated that adding δ-tocotrienol, shown to be neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory, to a standard triplet chemotherapy regimen might reduce toxicities, including peripheral neuropathy. Adding δ-tocotrienol...

nutraingredients-usa.com

Curcumin supplementation linked to boost in vitamin D levels among women with PMS and dysmenorrhea

Curcumin supplementation for three menstrual cycles has been found to significantly improve the vitamin D status in women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and dysmenorrhea. Vitamin D plays vital role in female reproductive health, and there is also evidence for an association between vitamin D levels and menstrual problems such as premenstrual PMS and dysmenorrhea.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitamin D and fish oil supplements reduce risk of autoimmune conditions

Recently, researchers have investigated the link between vitamin D and fish oil supplementation and the onset of autoimmune disease. They found an association between taking both supplements, but especially vitamin D, for 5 years and a decreased rate of autoimmune disease. The researchers caution, however, that people should seek medical...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Primary Immunodeficiencies Linked to Early-Onset GI Cancers

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Patients with primary immunodeficiencies, also known as inborn errors of immunity (IEIs), are at higher risk for early-onset gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. These patients should be screened for GI cancers earlier...
CANCER
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Crc#Supplementation#Nutrition#Researchsquare Com#Key Takeaways#Irinotecan#Folfoxiri
Cemiplimab Prolongs Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recurrent cervical cancer after first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy, survival is significantly longer with cemiplimab than with single-agent chemotherapy, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Krishnansu S. Tewari, M.D., from the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
Medscape News

Pregnancy Outcomes Improving After Treatment for High-Grade Cervical Neoplasia

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The risk for pregnancy-related complications following treatment for grade-3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN 3) has declined over time, thanks to advances in treatment, a new study indicates. However, women treated for CIN 3 should still be managed as "high risk" to reduce risk of preterm...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

High-risk HPV Infection Status Predicts Cervical Cancer Mortality

High-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) status is the strongest predictor of mortality in invasive cervical cancer as many as 15 years after diagnosis, a Swedish analysis suggests. The findings, published online January 25 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, suggest that patients whose tumors are positive for any of the 13...
CANCER
Medscape News

Tirofiban Does Not Improve Outcomes of EVT in Stroke

Adjunctive treatment with intravenous (IV) tirofiban does not improve clinical outcomes in patients with large-vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke who undergo endovascular treatment (EVT) within 24 hours of symptom onset, new data suggest. In a randomized, phase 3 trial of more than 900 patients with acute ischemic stroke who underwent EVT,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

One-year Outcomes of Gastric Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy for Refractory Gastroparesis

Faisal Kamal; Muhammad Ali Khan; Wade Lee-Smith; Sachit Sharma; Ashu Acharya; Dawit Jowhar; Umer Farooq; Muhammad Aziz; Abdul Kouanda; Sun-Chuan Dai; Colin W. Howden; Craig A. Munroe. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Several studies have examined the efficacy of gastric peroral endoscopic myotomy (G-POEM) for gastroparesis. Aim: To evaluate the mid-term...
HEALTH
deltanews.tv

Higher Coffee Consumption Tied to Lower Risk for Endometrial Cancer

FRIDAY, Jan. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Increased coffee intake is associated with a lower risk for endometrial cancer (EC), according to a meta-analysis published online Jan. 19 in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research. Yu Gao, from the Liangxiang Hospital of Beijing, and colleagues conducted a literature review...
RESTAURANTS
Medscape News

Online Tool Helps Ovarian Cancer Patients Manage Symptoms

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - An online symptom-management tool helps women with ovarian cancer get control over their symptoms. The WRITE Symptoms tool - short for Written Representational Intervention to Ease Symptoms - guides patients to reflect on how they experience a symptom: what causes it, what makes it worse, how it feels, how it impacts their daily life and how they've tried to manage it.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Improves Survival for People With Liver Cancer

A combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, led to improved overall survival for people with advanced liver cancer, while Imfinzi plus chemotherapy prolonged survival for those with biliary tract cancer, according to studies to be presented this week at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Another trial showed that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) also improved survival for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Early initiation of direct oral anticoagulants after ischemic stroke with atrial fibrillation

Researchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Japan propose the new optimal timings for starting direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) after acute ischemic stroke, based on their results from combined registry dataset. They proposed the "1-2-3-4-day" rule that DOACs are started earlier after the index event than the current recommendations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of ivermectin-based multidrug therapy in severely hypoxic, ambulatory COVID-19 patients

Aims: Ivermectin is a safe, inexpensive and effective early COVID-19 treatment validated in 20+ random, controlled trials. Having developed combination therapies for Helicobacter pylori, the authors present a highly effective COVID-19 therapeutic combination, stemming from clinical observations. Patients & methods: In 24 COVID-19 subjects refusing hospitalization with high-risk features, hypoxia and untreated moderate to severe symptoms averaging 9 days, the authors administered this novel combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc and vitamins D and C. Results & conclusions: All subjects resolved symptoms (in 11 days on average), and oxygen saturation improved in 24 h (87.4% to 93.1%; p = 0.001). There were no hospitalizations or deaths, less than (p < 0.002 or 0.05, respectively) background-matched CDC database controls. Triple combination therapy is safe and effective even when used in outpatients with moderate to severe symptoms. Clinical Trial Registration: NCT04482686 (ClinicalTrial.gov).
SCIENCE

