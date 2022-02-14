ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Young Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP -- A Burtrum woman was hurt Friday when she lost control and rolled her vehicle. The Morrison County Sheriff's...

Man Hurt in Semi Crash on Interstate 94

SAUK CENTRE -- A man was hurt when the semi he was driving went into the median. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Anderson of Onalaska, Wisconsin was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
How Likely is Your Car to Be Stolen in Minnesota?

If you've never had a car stolen, you don't know how violated it can make you feel. To walk out where you parked your car, only to find it gone, is a terrible feeling. Granted, I've had cars that I wished someone would steal. Once I had a car in Houston that I was having trouble selling. A security guard at the place I worked, offered to make my car "disappear". I asked, what do you mean, disappear? He said for $300 he could make my car disappear and no one would ever find it.
MINNESOTA STATE
More Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police are reporting a couple of new stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the first stolen vehicle was reported stolen off Clearwater Road and 22nd street south. It is a 2016 Black Ford Fusion. On the 3300 block of St. Germain Street west there was a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cathedral’s Bjornstad Retires from Driver’s Instructor Job

Cathedral health teacher and longtime driver instructor Bob Bjornstad has retired from his driver's instructor responsibilities after 39 years in that role. Bob's last behind-the-wheel training was done with Cathedral sophomore Clara Schad (pictured above) last Friday. He said in his 39 years as a driver's instructor his trainees never caused an accident and were only involved in 3 accidents.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
