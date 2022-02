Matthew Stafford might be in line for a hefty payday this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams bet big on the former first-overall pick when they sent their own former first-overall pick -- Jared Goff -- to the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster trade/swap at the quarterback position, and all Stafford has done is helped head coach Sean McVay lead the Rams to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. The world will find out soon enough if he can get them the Lombardi trophy, but he's presumably done enough to warrant a conversation on making LA his home for a long time to come.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO