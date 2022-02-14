ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues at Ottawa: Senators have been busy lately

By Jim Thomas
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTV, radio: BSM/WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Senators: This is their sixth game since the All-Star break; it’s just the third for the Blues. The Senators are 3-2-0 in the first five, with the losses coming on shutouts. On...

www.stltoday.com

theScore

Senators' Chabot out vs. Blues after taking big hit from Capitals' Wilson

The Ottawa Senators will be without their workhorse defenseman on Tuesday. Thomas Chabot won't play against the St. Louis Blues, head coach D.J. Smith announced Tuesday. Smith said Chabot is still sore from the hit he took from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Sunday. Chabot took two more shifts...
NHL
theScore

Senators' Watson suspended 2 games for interference on Bruins' Ahcan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for interference on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during Saturday's contest, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. The incident occurred midway through the first period of the Senators' 2-0 loss. Watson delivered a late, high hit on Ahcan...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Senators GameDay Thread

It’s difficult to argue with our old friend Donut King:. Swing by Calgary and grab Matthew while you’re at it. It’s not that far out of your way, I promise. This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re off work and ready to watch some hockey.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Game Day: So when exactly was the last time the Blues played Ottawa?

OTTAWA, Ontario – How long has it been since the Blues played the Ottawa Senators?. Well, they hadn’t even made their White House visit after winning the Stanley Cup. On Oct. 10, 2019, the Blues came to the Canadian capital city for their fourth game of the 2019-20 season. They visited the White House as Cup champions five days later, at the end of an East Coast swing.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Now with Ottawa, Sanford takes his turn at Blues reunion

OTTAWA, Ontario — Zach Sanford became the seventh former Blues Stanley Cup champion — and the fourth this season — to play against his old team Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. “I got close to those guys,” Sanford said after the morning skate Tuesday. “Had some...
NHL
NHL

Senators drop home decision to Blues

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-2 by the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stützle and Parker Kelly scored for Ottawa (17-25-4) while Matt Murray made 27 saves. The Blues (28-14-5) had goals from Vladimir Tarasenko (2), Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqvist as Ville Husso stopped 18 shots.
NHL
abc17news.com

Ovechkin scores twice in Capitals’ 4-1 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals, including his 30th of the season, to lead the Washington Capitals in their 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators. Joe Snively and Nick Jensen also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves for Washington. Michael McCarron had the lone goal for the struggling Predators in their third straight loss. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Washington’s victory gave coach Peter Laviolette his 700th career win. He is third among active coaches in wins, trailing only New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz and the New Jersey Devils’ Lindy Ruff (772).
NHL
theScore

Canadiens deal Toffoli to Flames for package including 1st-round pick

Tyler Toffoli is heading back out West. The Montreal Canadiens traded the 29-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, prospect Emil Heineman, and forward Tyler Pitlick, both teams announced Monday. The 2022 first-round selection is top-10 protected, so if it doesn't...
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Feb. 15 at Ottawa

Tuesday's morning skate in Ottawa revealed that St. Louis Blues Head Coach Craig Berube does not intend to make any lineup changes for his team's matchup with the Senators (6 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues will begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre, where they...
NHL
NBC Sports

Trade: Flames get Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens

The Calgary Flames are very quickly (and very quietly, it seems) starting to emerge as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference. They have one of the best top lines in hockey, a stout defense, excellent goaltending, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach behind their bench in Darryl Sutterr. The one thing they they have been missing: A little bit of scoring depth behind their top duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau.
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
klpw.com

Blues Begin Road Trip Tomorrow In Ottawa

The Blues begin a four-game road trip tomorrow night in Ottawa against the Senators. St. Louis will also visit Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia on the trek. The Blues ended a two-game skid with Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago and now sit at 27-14-and-5 overall.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
The Associated Press

Tkachuk, Brown lead Senators past Capitals 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators completed a long-awaited 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators...
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators sign veteran Mark Borowiecki to one-year extension

Borowiecki will be making $900,000 next season after making $2 million a season for the past two years for the Predators. The defenseman is more known for his tough, stay-at-home style of play, and has never been much of a points getter. He has just three assists in 61 games with the Predators since signing with them in the 2020 offseason.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks have been hot and cold lately entering a lengthy homestand. Here are 3 areas they can build on after winning 2 of 3 on the road.

I don’t typically break the fourth wall here, but it’s necessary to explain a conundrum I faced. Before the Chicago Blackhawks played the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, I was invited on Winnipeg’s CJOB-AM 680 pregame show and was asked who the real Blackhawks are. Insiders and outsiders alike have been puzzled by the Hawks looking like world beaters in one game and just plain beaten in the next. ...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Calgary Flames have acquired former Canuck Tyler Toffoli

The Calgary Flames are one package deal trade with the Arizona Coyotes away from constructing almost two full forward lines featuring players from the Vancouver Canucks’ 2019-20 roster. The Flames — who signed former Canucks Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev, Josh Leivo, and even Louis Domingue for good measure after...
NHL

