The three-ball just wasn’t falling for Ohio State early on Tuesday night. Less than five minutes into the second half, that script got flipped. Through 20 minutes of play against Minnesota, the Buckeyes shot just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished the first half with only 23 points – their fewest before halftime all season – as they entered the second half with a two-point deficit against a team they were favored to beat by 13.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO