FREE Online Seminar: Diagnostic Poultry Pathology: from the necropsy room to the microscope

The Poultry Site
Join Tahseen Aziz, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACPV, for a FREE online seminar on Wednesday March 2nd, from 8:00 - 10:30 AM EST. This is the third...

abc27 News

Mommy Minute: Free UPMC seminar to focus on your child’s ideal weight

Next Wednesday, UPMC is offering a virtual health seminar for parents to help them understand their child’s ideal weight. This is part of a series of seminars offered free of charge. Parents will have access to a licensed psychologist, a pediatric gastroenterologist and two pediatric endocrinologists. It’s believed that one in five U.S. children are […]
FITNESS
Nature.com

Chemical properties of the coffee grounds and poultry eggshells mixture in terms of soil improver

Spent coffee grounds (SCG) as well as chicken (CES) or duck eggshells (DES) left over from the artificial hatching technology are proposed as potential soil improver and/or organic-mineral fertiliser components. Therefore, it seems interesting and necessary to evaluate the chemical composition of these wastes and their mixtures in terms of their possible use for that purpose. The study was conducted under the incubation experiment conditions using a mixture of SCG and eggshells (10:1 ratio). Macronutrients, i.e. C, N, S, were determined by the catalytic combustion method, while P, K, Mg, Ca, Na by atomic spectrometry. It was found that SCG were rich in C, N, P, and K, while eggshells in Ca, Mg, Na, and S. However, CES compared to DES were richer in deacidifying components (i.e. Ca, Mg, K). At the same time, the content of macronutrients in eggshells decreased gradually along with the embryo development. For this reason, the mixture of SCG and shells of unembryonated chicken eggs (CES I) had the best chemical and usable proprieties. To conclude, the chemical properties of the mixtures of spent coffee grounds and eggshells indicate their possible application in soil bioengineering.
SCIENCE
State
North Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Update on outpatient therapies for COVID-19

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Taylor Morrisette about outpatient therapies for COVID-19, currently in short supply. Dr. Morrisette is an Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases within the College of Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist of Infectious Diseases at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Transcript (PDF) available upon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Poultry owners should practice biosecurity to protect flocks from avian influenza

Earlier this month, a highly contagious and pathogenic avian influenza was detected and confirmed in domestic birds the United States. Poultry owners and industry members alike need to take precautions to protect their flocks from the incurable disease, says Michael Persia, an associate professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist of poultry nutrition and management in the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

University of Tennessee researcher awarded grant to study poultry welfare

A research team from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has been awarded $1 million to create and implement a computer vision system to monitor poultry production. The grant was funded by the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, a competitive grants program of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
TENNESSEE STATE
Discover Mag

Citizen Scientists Help Researchers Track Disease

The original Flu Near You app launched a decade ago, and led to Covid Near You and Outbreaks Near Me, all of which provide critical data to epidemiologists tracking infectious disease. (Credit: Flu Near You project) This post is based on the latest episode of the SciStarter podcast, Citizen Science:...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Small country with a great potential for microbiome studies

The Estonian Microbiome Project, using electronic health data from more than 2500 biobank participants finds long-term antibiotic usage, independent from recent administration, has an impact on the microbiome, partly explaining the common bacterial signatures overlapping between diseases. Microbiome can have a major impact on public health, including in the identification...
SCIENCE
The Poultry Site

Healthy animals, healthy people: Heifer experts weigh in on what makes a thriving farm ecosystem

Article taken from Heifer International; read more and or support their causes at Heifer.org. Livestock are intricately linked to the survival of millions of farmers around the world. For smallholder farmers who depend on raising animals for quality nutrition and income, the health and safety of their livestock directly translates to economic resilience and food security. This symbiotic relationship between farmers and their livestock leads to a shared ecosystem in which humans and animals coexist and thrive together.
AGRICULTURE
thetechtalk.org

Poultry Diagnostics Market Analytical Overview and Size(Value and Volume) by 2025

Poultry farming refers to the procedure of nurturing domesticated birds namely geese, turkeys, ducks, and chicken for farming egg or meat for food. Over 50 billion chickens are brought up annually as a food source, for both their egg and meat. Several organizations is different countries such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. is the national organization that oversees poultry production in the nation. In the U.K., the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs is the organization that takes care of the of the poultry production. The rising concerns over the health of poultry animals is making owners of poultry animals vigilant towards their animals health and thus governments across the globe are also concerned over the diseases that are likely to spread among people due to the consumption of poultry food products.
INDUSTRY
cbs19news

Encouraging biosecurity measures to protect poultry from avian flu

BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Poultry owners across Virginia are being urged to practice biosecurity to protect their birds from a highly contagious and pathogenic strain of avian flu. According to a release, this particular strain of avian flu was detected and confirmed in domestic birds in the United States.
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties

The rise of drug-resistant bacteria infections is one of the world's most severe global health issues, estimated to cause 10 million deaths annually by the year 2050. Some of the most virulent and antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens are the leading cause of life-threatening, hospital-acquired infections, particularly dangerous for immunocompromised and critically ill patients. Traditional and continual synthesis of antibiotics will simply not be able to keep up with bacteria evolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Omicron-targeted vaccines do no better than original jabs in early tests

Experiments in animals show that boosters customized for the fast-spreading COVID variant offer little advantage over standard jabs. You have full access to this article via your institution. As the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues its global rampage, vaccine makers are pouring resources into clinical trials of COVID-19 shots tailored...
DURHAM, NC
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop biophysical model to help better diagnose and treat osteoarthritis

Scientists from Rochester Institute of Technology and Cornell University have teamed up to explore cartilage tissue's unique properties with the hopes of improving osteoarthritis diagnosis and treatment. The team has published a new paper in Science Advances outlining their findings. Cartilage tissue in our knee and elbow joints is just...
SCIENCE
The Poultry Site

US poultry producers tighten safety measures as avian influenza spreads

US poultry producers are tightening safety measures for their flocks as disease experts warn that wild birds are likely spreading a highly lethal form of avian influenza across the country, reported Reuters. Indiana on Wednesday reported highly pathogenic avian influenza on a commercial turkey farm, leading China, South Korea and...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

Biohybrid Fish Made With Human Cells For Medical Research

Researchers at Harvard and Emory Universities have developed a fully autonomous biohybrid fish from cardiac muscle cells created from human stem cells. The fish is the test bed for research that the scientists hope will eventually lead to the creation of an artificial human heart made from human tissue. The biohybrid fish have a layer of cardiac muscle cells on each side that contract on one side as the other is triggered to stretch creating a swimming motion. The aim is to mimic the mechanics of the human heart to more closely study how human cardiac cells work to also learn more about diseases like arrhythmia.
SCIENCE
longisland.com

Lincoln Diagnostic: Helping Long Island Combat COVID-19 by Providing Free PCR Testing

With the COVID-19 pandemic still making its presence felt to this day, mainly due to the prevalence of the current, highly-transmissible Omicron variant, having access to professional, high-quality, and reliable testing options – especially when it comes to mandated requirements for travelling or for your job – is vitally important. These tests are also extremely vital for seniors and people with compromised immune systems. This segment is averaging about 2,600 fatalities a day and 80% of that number are over the age of 75, according to the Washington Post.
HICKSVILLE, NY
The Poultry Site

Merck Animal Health and Iowa State University announce strategic alliance

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, and Iowa State University, announced a 4-year strategic alliance this week. The partnership will bring together industry and university talent as part of a unique public-private partnership to address complex needs and expedite the delivery of animal health solutions to the marketplace.
IOWA STATE

