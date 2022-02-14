USDA lowers forecast for red meat and poultry production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced up to $1 billion in fresh funding to incentivize the development of “Climate-Smart” agricultural products that reduce the emissions driving climate change. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the initiative Monday at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The agriculture industry produces about 10% of the country’s greenhouse gasses, largely through livestock. In the St. Louis area, the state’s largest publicly held company reported a dip in annual profit but a bump in new memberships for its managed care plans. Centene, the Clayton-based health insurer, saw profit decline 25% last year, to $1.35 billion, but it increased managed care memberships by about 4%, to nearly 27 million. The company attributed the gains to increases in Medicare and Medicaid coverage. And, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus surged in January, so did the percentage of the labor force working remotely. More than 15% of employees worked from home last month, up from 11% in December. That marked the largest monthly increase in remote work since May 2020.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO