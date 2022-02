The COVID-19 pandemic will have many lasting effects on society, culture, and the economy, but one of the most significant changes is the world’s increased dependence on the internet. While internet access has been an important part of modern life for several decades, COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of internet technology in several ways. More K-12 schools and colleges have turned to online learning when faced with COVID outbreaks, large numbers of workers have permanently shifted to working from home or hybrid arrangements, and ecommerce, online communications, streaming platforms, and other online products and services have exploded in popularity.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO