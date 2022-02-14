Performance Tool 40-Piece Socket Set (W1173) $11.99

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
Deal of the Day. Woot has the Vremi Garden Tools Set (9-Piece) for a low $39.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is normally $69.99, so you save 42% off. Includes a watering spray bottle, gloves, a tote, & 6 rust-resistant tools. Cotton gloves & plastic...
Amazon has the Tramontina 2-Piece Forged Carving Set (8" Carving Knife, Carving Fork) for a low $7.81. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $14.44, so you save 45% off. Full-tang construction"“forged from ice-hardened, high-carbon, stainless steel. Black polycarbonate handle assembled with three heavy-duty rivets.
Amazon has the Aiper Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for a low $260.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "3BZZVXAN" (Exp 2/17). This is originally $399.99, so you save $139 off list price. 50W Dual-drive motors; Cover 52.5ft per minute. Cordless and hassle-free; Efficient cleaning. Large capacity...
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has super deals on Feb. 1st including an online Flash Sale for men's clothing and shoes with 50%-75% off, 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
Amazon has the Cricut Premium Vinyl 12" x 12" Adhesive Decal Sheet Sampler (6-Colors) for a low $5.74. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $20 so you save 75% off. This sampler includes 6 sheets: Tomato Red, Orange, Maize Yellow, Kelly Green, Medium Blue, and Forest Green...
Amazon has the LEGO Minifigure Faces Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece) for a low $9.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $17.95, so you save 49% off. 1000 puzzle pieces, 25" x 20" puzzle when built, 11" x 9" x 2" box, & full color printout of puzzle image.
Walmart has the Bell Sports Shell Rear Child Carrier Bicycle Seat for a low $24.58. Free Shipping on orders over $35 or buy online, pick up in store. This is normally $59.99, so you save 59% off. 3-point harness system ensures a secure ride. The footbeds are adjustable and grow...
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
Amazon has the MOON Adult Bike Helmet for a low $11.99 after Coupon Code: "WEB26AAB" (Exp 2/20). Multiple sizes and colors available. Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $24, so you save 50% off list price. Lightweight; Only weighs 9.5oz. Adjustable Sun Visor;...
Amazon has the EXF 70-LED 3-Head Solar Security Lights (2-Pack) for a low $21.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "45R4IEHL" (Exp Soon). This is originally $40, so you save 45% off list price. 3-head Solar security spotlight; 2400mAh battery. 70 COB LEDs; 800LM; 6500K color temperature. Motion sensor distance up...
Amazon has the Hyrixdirect Mop and Broom Holder Wall Mount Tool Organizer for a low $10.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $13.99, so you save 21% off list price. Material plastic. 5 spring-loaded slots with rubber grips that hold tightly to tool handles to...
Prime Savings. Amazon has the TowerTop BC-025 PRO 12V 25A Smart Battery Charger & Maintainer for a low $110.04 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "109OWPXH" (Exp 2/14). This is originally $200, so you save $89 off list price. 12V 2/10/25Amp Battery Charger; Smart Trickle Charger. Engine Start,...
Deal of the Day. Woot has the Galaxy by Harvic Men's Long Sleeve Raglan Thermal Shirts (Small, 4-Pack) for a low $29.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is normally $49.99, so you save 40% off. Raglan sleeve with contrast color. Regular-Fit design & crew neck.
Amazon has the Irwin 6-1/2" Vise-grip Convertible Snap Pliers for a low $11.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $19.12, so you save 37% off. ProTouch grips provide extra comfort for less hand fatigue. Durably constructed for a long life.
Price Drop. Amazon has the Yantu Corded Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "WTW74PG4" (Exp 2/18). This is originally $29.99, so you save 60% off list price. Mini car vacuum with 2x brush heads. 7-blade high-precision curved fan. Weighs only...
Amazon has the Fresko 1350W 15-Bar Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother Steamer Wand for a low $101.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "UH3WTE9R" (Exp 2/20). This is originally $169.99, so you save $68 off list price. 15 bar professional pump, 1350W w/ powerful instant thermo-block heating system. The removable drip...
Amazon has the Zimoce 1080p Digital Night Vision Binoculars for a low $149.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "WG29QPUG" (Exp 2/22). This is originally $299.99, so you save $150 off list price. 1080p infrared night vision binoculars. 6x large window magnifier; 4x Digital Zoom. Large 2.5" 640x480 LCD screen. Range...
Deal of the Day. Woot has the BORA NGX Clamp Edge System (5-Piece) for a low $129.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is normally $199.00, so you save $69 off. Includes: (1) NGX 50" clamp edge, (1) NGX 50" clamp edge extension, (1) pro saw...
