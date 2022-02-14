ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Druckenmiller's Duquesne adds Willscot Mobile Mini, exits Nektar Therapeutics

By Liz Kiesche
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office takes new positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) with a 1.50M stake, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) with 1.44M shares, and...

Paulson & Co. adds Cerner, KWEB to portfolio, exits Pretium, Viatris

John Paulson's fund, Paulson & Co., opened new positions in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) (474K shares) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) (500K shares) and closed stakes in Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) during Q4 2021, according to its latest 13F filing. In addition, the fund increased its positions in...
Hersha Hospitality Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.47 (-104.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.93M (+148.8% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, fFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue...
Oil States Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Oil States (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.12M (+17.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, OIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Cooperman, Lone Pine among funds that dumped Meta before earnings rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire Leon Cooperman, hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, and mutual fund manager Polen Capital were among firms that greatly reduced their positions in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, potentially protecting them from some losses during the company’s record one-day plunge in Feb, according to securities filings released on Monday.
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) rose 33.5% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares dropped 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.25 per ADS. CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares rose 29.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. CEA Industries, on Friday, priced its...
Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value exits Box, adds GoDaddy and Colfax

Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value fund divested stakes in Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and took new positions in GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a 6.79M shares, Colfax (NYSE:CFX), and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) with 2.10M shares in Q4 2021, according to its 13F filing. Increased holdings in Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to 18.0M...
Cooperman exits Alibaba, Paysafe and adds Mirion Technologies, Virgin Orbit

Investor Leon Cooperman divests his stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) during the last quarter of 2021, according to his latest 13F filing. Adds Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a 3M-share holding and Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) with 500K shares. Boosts stake in Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) to...
ValueAct Holdings adds Altus power; exits Lumentum, Rackspace Technology

ValueAct Holdings opened a new position in Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) with 4M shares, according to the fund's latest 13-F filing. Boosted stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to 13.04M shares from 10.94 in the previous quarter. Exited from Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from 1M shares, and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from 400K. Trimmed positions in...
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 11.68% to $142.47 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.00% to 13,790.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 34,566.17. Moderna Inc. closed $355.02 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Nvidia, Walmart, Intel And Fedspeak

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations. To catch up on...
Newell Brands leads the S&P 500 Index after earnings topper

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) recorded the biggest gain in the S&P 500 Index in Friday morning trading after sliding past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report. The company reported core sales growth of 5.8%, with six of eight business units and every major region improving from a year ago. Reported...
Twitter announces agreements with Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo for $2 billion in accelerated share repurchases

Twitter Inc. TWTR, -3.10% said Friday morning that it has entered into agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. to conduct $2 billion in accelerated share repurchases. The company previously announced a day earlier that it would launch a $2 billion accelerated repurchase program as part of a new $4 billion overall buyback program. Through the accelerated share repurchase component, Twitter will prepay the $2 billion purchase price and initially receive about 37.8 shares of its common stock. The company expects that any remaining shares would be delivered by the end of its third quarter. The ultimate number of shares that Twitter buys back will depend on the volume-weighted average price of Twitter's stock during the accelerated share repurchase, less a discount, according to a press release. "This significant buyback is an important demonstration of our conviction in our strategy and our commitment to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation," Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said in the release. Twitter will have about $2 billion of its new buyback authorization remaining after engaging in the accelerated share repurchases. Twitter shares were up 0.9% in premarket trading Friday after dipping 2.0% in Thursday's session.
Hot Stocks: ENPH drives solar rally; CCJ rises on earnings; TCS plunges; XPEV rallies

Solar stocks represented a hot sector in Wednesday's midday action, bolstered by stellar results and guidance from Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH). SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) both climbed as well. Solar wasn't the only alternative energy source represented among the list of intraday winners. Electric vehicle and uranium players also saw...
