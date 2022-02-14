Manhattan Sales & Contracts: The Benson announces first resale as closings commence; Park-facing listings dominate top contracts

The Walt Disney Company, which has developed a Land in Anaheim and a World elsewhere in Orlando, Fla., announced today that it is working on another type of built environment: master-planned communities for residential living. “Storyliving by Disney” are neighborhoods designed to offers superfans the opportunity to live amongst each other and incorporate the 99-year-old brand into their lives even more consistently. The first community of 1,900 housing units, dubbed Cotino, is slated to open in the Coachella Valley — more specifically Rancho Mirage, where Walt Disney himself owned a family vacation home. Residents will be invited to sign up for...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO