Manhattan Sales & Contracts: The Benson announces first resale as closings commence; Park-facing listings dominate top contracts

Cover picture for the articleManhattan's top sale from February 6-12, 2022 was a penthouse at Rose Hill, which closed for $20,288,250. The NoMad building is celebrated developer Rockefeller Group's first foray into residential. A design by CetraRuddy harkens back to classic New York elegance, but the floor plans, finishes, and well-curated amenities were designed with...

Closings begin at One Prospect Park West; Look inside Brooklyn's record-breaking condo conversion

As the past few years show, Park Slope's rich history has more than stood the test of time. After five years of meticulous work, the Endale Arch in Prospect Park was restored to its former glory and revealing original details like wood paneling and alternating bands of sandstone and brownstone. A top-to-bottom restoration has been announced for the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch at Grand Army Plaza, as has a $40 million allocation to restore The Vale.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityrealty.com

Steals & Deals: Renovated pre-war listings with charming details; Glacier Equities unveils newly-redesigned condos in Queens

You know there is a housing crisis when older housing stock gets rapidly converted into 'luxury' development. As townhouses across Manhattan and Brooklyn return to their single-family origins and developers mull repositioning older office and hotel properties into residential uses, the traditional pre-war walk-ups that serve as mainstays in our historic neighborhoods are also getting in on the high life. Have mercy on us renters.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Gut-renovated Flatiron apartment leads Manhattan luxury contracts

Another gut-renovated apartment topped Manhattan’s luxury sales market last week. A condo at 23 East 22nd Street asking nearly $17 million was the priciest home in the borough to enter contract between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. The full-floor unit includes four...
MANHATTAN, NY
cityrealty.com

Shimmering condo by Foster + Partners relaunches as Selene; Contemporary Manhattan residences from $1.875M

In recent decades, few architects have manifested optimism in capitalism and Modernity more than Foster + Partners. Led by Sir Norman Foster, the global design practice is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost high-tech architects and has routinely churned out projects that convey a bold, functional, and increasingly ecologically oriented future for the built environment.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings

Dumbo topped the charts in a busy week for Brooklyn’s luxury market. The neighborhood was home to the two priciest contracts signed in the borough last week — both of which were in the same building: Fortis Property Group’s 30 Front Street, according to a report by Compass.
BROOKLYN, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Nova Bus announces largest electric bus contract in U.S.

Plattsburgh, NY — Nova Bus has announced it’s largest order of electric buses after being awarded a contract by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston. The contract is for 20 LFSe+ and twenty additional options, for a total of 40 electric buses. The buses...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mansionglobal.com

A 76-Acre New Jersey Estate With a House Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

This James Cutler-designed modern house in New Jersey has belonged to the American New Yorker journalist and author Richard Preston for the past 20 years. In 2001, Mr. Preston and his wife, Michelle, built the house, which stands on 76 acres and takes inspiration from two Frank Lloyd Wright homes. The property has a part open-plan ground floor with soaring ceilings, enormous spans of Douglas fir and a fieldstone fireplace. It is flanked by high glazing and has doors opening onto three lawn-adjoining terraces.
REAL ESTATE
