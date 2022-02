The University of Southern Indiana will host its 2022 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff and alumni, Monday, January 31 through Saturday, February 5. A coronation ceremony, recognizing 12 USI students selected for the 2022 Homecoming Court, will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, February 4 at the Screaming Eagles Arena. Two Homecoming Majesties will be selected at the ceremony to reflect the University’s mission of gender inclusivity. The week will conclude on Saturday, February 5 as USI Women’s and Men’s Basketball compete against William Jewell College at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. in the Screaming Eagles Arena.

