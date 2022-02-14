ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Palin New York Times Suit to Be Tossed Out on Failure to Prove Malice

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The federal judge said he would allow the jury to continue deliberating to reach a verdict, then dismiss the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Sarah Palin May Find That Libel Doesn’t Mean What It Used To

With the trial of Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times now in the hands of the jury, her effort to vindicate her reputation looks pretty much done for. The reason isn’t that she lacks a legitimate beef. The problem is that although libel law exists to protect reputation, reputation doesn’t mean what it used to mean.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Washington Post

Sarah Palin and the price of fame

Sarah Palin is the 21st century’s Monica Lewinsky. Catchy lead, KP, but people don’t understand analogies or metaphors anymore. They’ll think you mean that Palin was once a presidential intern who had an affair with a president. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
CELEBRITIES
Anchorage Daily News

The existential dread of journalists watching the Sarah Palin trial

Every journalist knows the feeling. Your story - or the story you’ve edited - has been published, maybe on a tight deadline, and you realize too late that it contains a mistake. Cue the stages of grief: Defensive disbelief. Horror. Resignation. Self-flagellation. And finally, a humiliating correction notice permanently branded on your work.
ANCHORAGE, AK
New York Post

Sarah Palin arrives at court hand-in-hand with ‘buddy’ Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday holding hands with her “buddy,” ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay, ahead of proceedings in her defamation trial against the New York Times. Palin, wearing a dark-pink coat, black skirt and sunglasses, stopped and put her arm around Duguay in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#New York Times Suit#The New York Times#The New York Post#The Supreme Court#Pac
Indy100

Judge in Sarah Palin libel trial asks her weird question then points out his wife in court

The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it. On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Sarah Palin Lives Out Right-Wing News Media Fantasy in Court

After myriad delays and a bout of COVID-19, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified on Thursday in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, a rare case offering a right-wing blowhard a chance to land a significant blow against press freedom. But by day’s end, the prospect of a...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
791K+
Followers
82K+
Post
750M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy