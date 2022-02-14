ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Influenza Diagnostics Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2024

By pragati.p
thetechtalk.org
 2 days ago

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Influenza spreads through infectious respiratory secretions caused by aerosol formation due to direct contact with an infected person. This virus can cause seasonal...

thetechtalk.org

Comments / 0

Related
thetechtalk.org

Medical Waste Management Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2025

Medical waste management market promises robust growth during 2017-2025, thanks to rising effectiveness in protocols, and general shortfall experienced by hospitals to deal with large amounts of waste products. The growing scrutiny of open dumping and improvements in disinfection measures are also expected to result in significant growth for the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
thetechtalk.org

Clinical Laboratory Services Market to See Incredible Growth | Forecast -2025

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Overview. Thanks to the increasing prevalence of target infectious of diseases, the global market for clinic laboratory services is experiencing high growth in its valuation. With the significant rise in the testing sample volume, the demand for fundamental tests, such as HbA1c test, electrolyte testing, and metabolic panels, has increased, which is also propelling this market substantially. However, the safety profile and the usage of the of laboratory services is strictly regulated by the U.S. government via the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This control of the FDA over the lab-based test may slowdown this market to some extent in the near future.
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

In-vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2029

Global In-vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market: Overview. Rapid and accurate treatment and diagnosis of various clinical disorders are vital for best clinical outcome. Enzymes find extensive use in the diagnosis of an extensive range of illnesses, thanks to its excellent biocatalytic properties. The growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market is estimated witness considerable growth over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, the development of enzyme biosensors has accelerated the use of enzyme in various clinical diagnostics. However, the change of biosensors from research component to clinics and its commercialization is quite low. Nevertheless, there have been augmented research and development efforts together with commercialization of glucose, cholesterol, and lactate biosensors. This factor is estimated to support growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thetechtalk.org

Retractable Safety Syringe Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Overview. Needlesticks have been key cause of sharps injuries to healthcare workers and consequently exposing them to blood-borne pathogens. Tens of thousands of healthcare workers (HCWs) world over have suffered transmission of blood-borne viruses. Most notable of these are hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). These also have been caused by the reuse of syringes in various healthcare settings. The drive for retractable safety syringes market has evolved in the light of these.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Influenza Pandemic#Influenza B Virus#Seasonal Flu#C Influenza#Cdc#Fda
thetechtalk.org

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

According to the report, the global bone growth stimulators market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Bone growth stimulation is a therapy used to aid bone healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery. Rise in geriatric population globally, increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rising inclination of patients toward minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical treatments are major factors anticipated to drive the global bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Influenza Vaccines Market Dynamics, Future Insights, Share Value, Outlook and Industry Overview by 2027

Influenza vaccines market is expected to reach USD 7,828.3 Million at CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The selling of influenza vaccines has increased dramatically in recent years. Numerous variables contribute to the rising market value, including growing public awareness of the disease, funding, and fear of an influenza pandemic. The influenza vaccines market’s size has aided in the growth of vaccination demand. Globally, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the flu vaccine market; this has impacted the market for influenza vaccines. Demand for vaccines is increasing globally as a result of vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing illnesses and infections.
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

Corporate Wellness Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028

According to the report, the global corporate wellness market was valued at US$ 40.2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees in understanding their health risk and accepting healthy behavior at workplace and to reduce their health care expenditure.
BUSINESS
thetechtalk.org

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is Estimated to Register a 5.5% CAGR Between 2019 and 2027

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 15.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Blood glucose monitoring is used to analyze the concentration of glucose in the blood. Diabetes management is a vital procedure once a person is diagnosed with diabetes. Healthcare professionals recommend the patients to monitor the blood glucose level and their conditions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
thetechtalk.org

Pain Management Therapeutics Market is Expected to Display a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Pain Management Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Pain Management Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 66,558.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.
BUSINESS
thetechtalk.org

Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2020 – 2030

Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Review, Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation, Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Share, Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size. Global Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market – Overview. The global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to witness a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thetechtalk.org

Non-vascular Stents Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2025

The global Non-vascular stents Market is anticipated to rise due to the rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which is caused by smoking. The market is characterized by intense competition. The global players in these market aims on different growth strategies which includes launch of new products, merging and acquisition with small or regional players in order to expand their foothold in newer areas It has been also noticed that some of the regional players are able to snatch the share which is posing a challenge to Global players. Some of the leading players in the market are Cook Group Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Taewoong Medical co., Ltd., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., and Medi-Globe Corporation.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Surgical Drainage System Market 2021-2031 Exhibits Robust Progress

The Global Surgical Drainage System Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, an in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated to profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market to upscale on a digitized note

The Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market is expected to grow on an irreversible note in the next 10 years. The future scenario would be data-driven healthcare. This would, in turn, widen the potential for enhancing treatment options. With interoperability taking the centre stage, program participants could access app blueprints, data templates, and security tools. Thus, the big data cloud would turn out to be kinetic. This would result in an upswing in the healthcare vertical going forward.
MARKETS
thetechtalk.org

Processed Egg Market 2019 Intelligence, Prescriptive Research, Execute Growth Opportunities Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

The global processed egg market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 owing to the shifting interest of people towards processed food coupled with rising demand for quality of egg products. Moreover, increasing demand for high protein foods is also expected to accelerate the demand for processed egg in future.. Furthermore, rising consumption of eggs in various cuisines around the world like egg tart and other bakery products, is also expected to boost the growth of global processed egg market from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

Vanilla Infusion Market to See Incredible Growth During 2026

Vanilla infusion has wide application in the bakery industry and is also used in various food products and beverages. Other than culinary preparation vanilla infusion is also useful for preparation of perfumes, skin care products and nutritional powder & shake. Vanilla infusion has its applications in the production of personal care products as it consists of soothing and healing properties. With rising consumers for vanilla infusion, the production of GMO and synthetic vanilla has increased. However, raising awareness about the effects of synthetic and artificial flavors hinders the high growth of synthetic vanilla infusion flavors. Organic vanilla infusion is gaining popularity and experiencing high demand in the dairy industry, production of natural ice creams, dessert and bakery products. Globally the flavor of vanilla is cherished for its infusion in cakes, pastry, biscuits, cookies, ice creams, confectionery and frozen dessert. European countries have a high consumption of bakery products, which is expected to increase demand for vanilla infusion.
ECONOMY
thetechtalk.org

Recombinant Factor C Assay Market to Reach a Value of ~US$ 28 Mn by the End of 2027

According to the report, the global recombinant factor C assay market was valued at ~US$ 13 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Recombinant factor C (rFC) assay can be defined as an alternative to LAL tests employed for endotoxin testing of the products for pyrogens. These tests are performed on all the pharmaceutical products and medical devices in batches prior to their release for human use. This method of endotoxin testing employs a single enzymatic step compared to multiple steps enzymatic process needed for LAL assays.
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

Radiant Barriers Reflective Insulation Market Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status And Forecast To 2028

Global Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market: Overview. Rise in the number of space explorations and rapid growth in the real estate sector across the world spells growth for the global radiant barriers and reflective insulation market. The property to prevent heat from conducting into another region promotes demand in the global radiant barriers and reflective insulation market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Home Diagnostics Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 6.3 Million by 2027

Home diagnostics is a burgeoning market, fast gaining popularity in a world battling the COVID-19 pandemic. With advanced technology arming this sector, home diagnostic kits enable users to check and monitor their health conditions in the comfort of their homes. This includes testing blood samples, glucose levels, and cholesterol, besides...
RETAIL
Medagadget.com

Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market to Showcase Robust Growth in the Upcoming Years

The Catheter Stabilization/Securement Device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% and will rise upto USD 1.88 billion by 2026, as per DelveInsight. The Global Catheter Stabilization device market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising number of surgeries requiring postoperative care, the increasing need to reduce catheter-associated complications, the increasing demand for marginally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced Catheter Stabilization devices.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market to grow based on a devised digitized transformation

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is bound to grow at a remarkable rate in the forecast period. Vital Sign monitoring, in combination with wearables, does aid in symptoms check-in as well as education 24/7. There are also hand-held dongles being made available for attaching to smartphones to measure biomarkers for chronic ailments. This monitoring proves to be more cost-effective and convenient in comparison with in-person care. This trend would be prevalent in the healthcare vertical going forward.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy