Aprotinin Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030

Guaiacol is an yellowish aromatic oil that is generally derived from guaiacum or wood creosote. It is a biodegradable product that has low potential of bioaccumulation. Guaiacol is a slightly yellow colored liquid or a crystalline solid with a characteristic aromatic odor. Guaiacol acts as a precursor to various flavorants such as eugenol and vanillin. An estimated 85% of the vanillin is produced from guaiacol. Guaiacol is industrially manufactured by the methylation of catechol and it is used in the manufacturing of a variety of chemical products. Potash and dimethyl sulfate are used in the manufacturing process of guaiacol. Guaiacol can also be synthesized by the dimethylation of catechol followed by selective mono-demethylation. Guaiacol finds applications in the agriculture sector as it protects the crop from damage and improves the crop yield. It is also used as raw material in the pharmaceutical industry. The unique aromatic odor of guaiacol makes it suitable for acting as perfumery as well as flavoring agents. Guaiacol can be readily oxidized by the heme iron of peroxidases. Guaiacol serves as a reducing agent for biocatalytic reactions also.

AGRICULTURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO