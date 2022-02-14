How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long?

With Kamila Valieva seizing the top spot, 25 skaters advance to the next segment. Normally, only the top 24 move on from the short program. But these Games aren't normal. Women figure skaters took to the ice earlier this morning at the Beijing Winter Games - among them, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, the Russian superstar. Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal. She was allowed to skate in this competition after testing positive for a banned substance, and there was a whole lot of backlash. NPR's Brian Mann has been at the arena, where the skater and 29 other women competed in the individual short program. Brian, first, let's start with the skating. How did Valieva - I keep saying her name wrong - Valieva look on the ice? How'd she do?

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO