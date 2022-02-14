ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

How do ski jumpers stay in the air for so long?

By GPB Newsroom
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago

Ski jumpers are in the air for about the length of a football field. A physicist explains how they manage to stay in the air for so long, as the Olympic sport wraps up for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to pivot now. Ski...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Nick Baumgartner welcomed home in the UP after Winter Olympics win

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
IRON RIVER, MI
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian snowboarders Parrot, McMorris, Sharpe advance to Olympic big air final

Coming off a controversial finish and interview that eventually led to an apology, Canadian snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris performed quite nicely in their return to Olympic competition on Monday. Parrot, who won the gold medal in slopestyle, finished first in qualifying for the Beijing big air competition, while...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Reuters

Biathlon-"I've spoiled everything," says exhausted Tandrevold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The gruelling nature of cross-country skiing was laid bare on Sunday when Norway's Ingrid Tandrevold, on the verge of winning a medal in the women's 10km biathlon, hit the wall, plummeted back through the field and collapsed on the finish line. Fellow Norwegian Marte...
SPORTS
kadn.com

Layden: Months away from skiing, Breezy Johnson must watch Olympics from afar

Breezy Johnson was supposed to be at the 2022 Winter Olympics competing for a medal on Monday. Instead, she'll watch the downhill as she recovers from surgery -- months from stepping into bindings and four long years from another Olympic opportunity. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/layden-months-away-skiing-breezy-johnson-must-watch-olympics-afar.
SPORTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Valieva takes No. 1 slot in a figure skating event that's clouded by doping saga

With Kamila Valieva seizing the top spot, 25 skaters advance to the next segment. Normally, only the top 24 move on from the short program. But these Games aren't normal. Women figure skaters took to the ice earlier this morning at the Beijing Winter Games - among them, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, the Russian superstar. Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal. She was allowed to skate in this competition after testing positive for a banned substance, and there was a whole lot of backlash. NPR's Brian Mann has been at the arena, where the skater and 29 other women competed in the individual short program. Brian, first, let's start with the skating. How did Valieva - I keep saying her name wrong - Valieva look on the ice? How'd she do?
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Area#Skis#Ski Lift#Jumpers#Clemson University#Smithsonian Magazine
olympics.com

Mid-final phone call lifts Anna Gasser to consecutive Big Air golds

As Austria's Anna Gasser prepared for her final run in Tuesday's (15 February) snowboard Big Air final at Beijing 2022, she was guaranteed her second-straight Olympic medal in the event. But she was missing one thing that helped her soar to gold four years ago at PyeongChang 2018: her boyfriend...
SPORTS
abc10.com

Portland skier Jackie Wiles placed 21st in downhill at Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Alpine skier Jackie Wiles of Portland competed in women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics Monday evening. She is one of five athletes from Oregon at the Beijing Games. Wiles placed in 21st in downhill with a time of +2.73. It was her best finish ever in the Olympics.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
TheConversationAU

The slippery science of Olympic curling: we still don't know how it works

Australia’s first ever Olympic curling team scored an historic win but missed the medal podium at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. It was a remarkable performance for a team lacking any dedicated curling facilities at home. And that’s important, because it is the special properties of curling ice that allow the heavy curling stones to glide and curve in ways that seem to defy physics. In fact, scientists are still not sure what puts the “curl” in curling. Chess on ice Curling’s origins date back to 16th-century Scotland, making it one of the world’s oldest team sports. Like golf...
SCIENCE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Women's figure skating goes on under doping scandal cloud at the Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — Thirty competitors are taking to the ice Tuesday evening in Beijing for the women's figure skating short program. Among them is Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, whose positive test for a banned drug threw the Olympics in disarray. Valieva tested positive for a heart drug called trimetazidine, which can boost athletes' endurance and blood efficiency. She provided a sample last December but the positive result wasn't revealed until last week - after she helped propel the Russian team to a gold medal in the team competition.
SPORTS
Times Leader

Gasser jumps past Sadowski Synnott for Olympic big air gold

BEIJING — Anna Gasser hardly felt like the favorite in Beijing, even as the only woman to ever win an Olympic snowboarding big air contest. The way her competition — with an average age of 21 — has been pushing the sport’s boundaries, the 30-year-old from Austria wasn’t even sure that her best would be good enough for the podium.
SPORTS
boreal.org

Meet the Duluthians commentating on the Beijing Olympics from half a world away

Jessie Diggins of the United States (14-2) stretches across the finish line to win gold ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden (12-2) during the cross-country ladies' team sprint at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018. Commentator Chad Salmela, whose passionate call of the final few yards of the race went viral, is back providing coverage of the Beijing games this year. Photo: Matthias Hangst | Getty Images.
DULUTH, MN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy