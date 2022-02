Fringe ideas don’t get made into Super Bowl ads. Not at $6.5 million a pop for a 30 second spot. Polestar, General Motors, Nissan, and KIA all ponied up the bucks to get their electric cars in front of what will probably be the largest TV audience for a sporting event this year. [Nissan wasted its money on a 2-seater sports car that almost no one will buy, then slipped a 1.5 second glimpse of its new Ariya electric SUV in at the end without bothering to mention the car is battery-powered. Such cowardice is hard to explain.]

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO