Re: Review of Bank Secrecy Act Regulations and Guidance, Docket Number FINCEN–2021–0008. The American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to comment on FinCEN’s initiative to assess ways it might eliminate, modify or streamline its regulations and reduce burden. FinCEN is undertaking this review of its regulations and guidance to update the current anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) regime as well as meet the requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AMLA). The review is similar to the decennial review of regulations conducted by the federal banking regulators under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA). ABA welcomes this initiative, which we asked Congress to include in the AMLA.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO