The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged BlockFi with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product on Monday (Feb. 14). To settle the SEC’s charges, BlockFi agreed to pay $100 million in penalties, cease its unregistered offers and bring the business within the provisions of the Investment Company Act in 60 days. However, this decision hasn’t been applauded by all commissioners at the SEC.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO