Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For Growing Her Lashes Back—’It Really Works’

By Summer Cartwright
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields is known for her iconic, statement-making eyebrows, but this isn’t another post about those iconic arches. No, this is a post actually about how Miss Shields keeps her lashes looking thick and bold. The 56-year-old beauty explained to Vogue that after a bit of a mishap, she finally figured out a way to grow her lashes back—and got them looking better than ever.

“I used that Grande Lash MD serum thing, and it really works,” she said. “It’s helped them grow back”

And, no, the “Grande Lash MD serum thing” isn’t some over-the-top, extremely expensive skincare item that you might associate with celeb beauty. It’s actually an Amazon serum, and it starts at just $34 . We love that Brooke’s a bargain buyer, especially since she’s giving away her best-kept secrets.

More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given this serum a perfect five-star rating thanks to its ability to both lengthen and strengthen eyelashes.

“This stuff is a miracle product,” explained one reviewer. “I rarely write reviews but I really was compelled to because I LOVE this product. I started seeing results after two or three weeks but now, after consistently using it daily for three months I have eyelashes that look false (or like extensions!) I am beyond pleased.”

The award-winning serum is so efficient thanks to its nourishing ingredients like amino acids, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Together, these ingredients prevent breakage, repair damage, promote hydration and hydrate your hair follicles. It’s like a superfood smoothie for your lashes.

Reviewers say they use the serum to help highlight and lengthen lashes that have always been short and stubby, plus can help regrow lashes that have been ripped out or fallen off thanks to sticky mascaras or falsies.

“My eyelashes used to be short, sparse, and I was missing lashes on each corner of the eye,” explained one reviewer. “Not only did it make them thicker, it made them grow back in the corners, and they are SO long my son told me today I may have to cut them at some point because they are almost touching my eyebrows.”

No wonder Brooke swears by this product.



Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash Serum $34


Buy Now

There are a few different sizes you can opt for: a six-week, three-month or six-month supply. The six-month supply is the best bang for your buck (it’s $84 while the three-month supply is $65, so you’ll save about $50 if you get that one as opposed to coming back later for another three-month one). But, if you want to test the waters and see how the serum works with your unique lashes, the six-week trial should be more than sufficient.

According to the brand, you’ll be able to see a noticeable change in your lashes in six weeks, and you’ll see a “full improvement” in three months. Not a bad timeline.

This is the kind of repairing treatment that’ll replace your makeup. With it, your lashes will be looking so long and thick that you won’t need mascara. Now that’s what we’re talking about.

