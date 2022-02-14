ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Open Roseville - City data your way

Roseville, California
Roseville, California
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLV8G_0eEKEEPr00

The City of Roseville is relaunching our open data portal, providing the public updated data about city services and finances. The improved open data portal, called Open Roseville, will eventually house hundreds of city datasets providing greater transparency, accountability and access to city data.

“Open Roseville is a powerful tool giving the public the opportunity to more easily access and use City data to better understand our services, and use the information in a variety of creative and helpful ways,” said Dominick Casey, Roseville City Manager.

Open Roseville allows the public to interact with the data, download data files, and analyze and visualize the information in their own way. Open Roseville can be accessed at data.roseville.ca.us.

“The City is moving rapidly toward a smart and more transparent future with publicly available performance tracking dashboards. Our goals are to be inclusive, intentional and interactive,” said Hong Sae, Roseville Chief Information Officer

Some of the benefits of Open Roseville include:

  • Transparency – Open Roseville makes it easier for the public to monitor city activities, such as tracking budget expenditures and revenues.
  • Public Service Improvement – It provides the raw materials to contribute to the improvement of public services.
  • Innovation and Economic Value – City data is a key resource for innovation and economic growth, providing new opportunities for collaboration with businesses and entrepreneurs.
  • Efficiency – Open Roseville also makes it easier and faster for city employees to get the data they need to serve the public more efficiently and effectively.

Datasets will be uploaded to the Open Roseville portal throughout the year, with a full interactive city Open Budget portal scheduled to be released in late March. The Open Budget portal will feature a variety of datasets on Roseville’s expenditures and revenues.

An interactive Capital Projects Explorer with an easy-to-use dashboard tracking city capital projects, costs, timelines, photos and maps is also scheduled to be available this summer.

Open Roseville is powered by the Data & Insights solution from Tyler Technologies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Data#Open Data Portal#Open Budget
CBS News

Mudslides and torrential rains kill 78 in Brazil: "Horror scene"

The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Governor Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
Roseville, California

Roseville, California

20
Followers
98
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

Roseville is the largest city in Placer County, California, located within the Sacramento metropolitan area. As of 2019, the US Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be 141,500. Interstate 80 runs through Roseville and State Route 65 runs through part of the northern edge of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy