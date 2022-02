Taylor Gym’s fitness center and recreation areas reopened to students for the spring semester on Jan. 24, the same day classes resumed. New this semester, students may remain in Taylor Gym for 75 minutes, instead of the previously instituted 60 minute time slot. The fitness center is now open Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and noon to 6:30 p.m. on the weekends. In order to access the facilities, students must schedule an appointment online through the IMLeagues website, a policy implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO