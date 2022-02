Inject softness and practicality to your desk with the Grovemade Wool Felt Mouse Pad. It adds a smooth surface for your computer mouse, helping to minimize errors and improve productivity at your desk. As a result, you don’t need to endure mouse mats that move around during use. Moreover, this workspace accessory has a 3 mm thickness and a natural cork lining to remain in place without adding too much bulk. Furthermore, use this accessory to add warmth and softness to your desktop from natural wood grain to white to laminate. It’s available in 2 sizes—small and large—and 2 colors—light and dark—enabling you to choose an appropriate design. Overall, if you use a mouse daily, this accessory adds more functionality to your workday.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO